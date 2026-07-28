Popular South African content creator BigmanKG returned to a struggling job seeker he had met on the street with life-changing news

The man, known as Sibu, had spent months searching for work while stress mounted over unpaid bills

BigmanKG surprised Sibu with a genuine job offer at a car wash, giving him back his dignity and a fresh start

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing Sibu celebrating the news and then at work. Image: BigmanKG

Source: Instagram

BigmanKG has helped a jobless man named Sibu land a real job. The heartwarming gesture was shared on Instagram.

The content creator first met Sibu weeks ago at a busy traffic light holding a sign asking for work. Sibu explained he had struggled for months and worried about paying his bills.

From street corner to car wash job

BigmanKG later returned to the same intersection to find Sibu again with good news. He arrived this time with a genuine job offer instead of empty words.

Sibu will now work at a car wash, earning a steady income for the first time in a long while. BigmanKG said followers pushed him to help Sibu find lasting work after his story first went viral.

The gesture followed weeks of online attention after people first noticed Sibu at the intersection. Many South Africans had asked BigmanKG to check on him and assist if he could.

The post drew a wave of support and emotional comments from South Africans online. Many commenters said the story reflected wider struggles faced by jobless people across the country.

Some pointed out that thousands of South Africans stand at similar intersections every single day. They said too many capable people are left without support or real opportunities.

Others praised BigmanKG for restoring more than just an income for Sibu. They said the moment also restored his dignity and sense of pride.

A picture of the content creator. Image: Keegan Gordon

Source: Instagram

Several people said the clip reminded them of the power of social media when used for good. Some admitted the story moved them to tears while reading the comments.

BigmanKG built his massive following through viral kindness challenges and street interviews across South Africa. He now has more than 13 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Many online users said they believed Sibu would thrive in his new role. They wished him well as he begins this exciting new chapter in his working life.

South Africans online said the story left them feeling hopeful about ordinary people helping each other. Several called on more public figures to follow BigmanKG’s lead going forward.

Watch the video here.

More about BigmanKG

Source: Briefly News