A content creator known for his generosity surprised a popular petrol attendant with an all-expenses-paid trip to the Mother City

The video shared on Facebook moved the online audience after they witnessed Thapelo, the petrol attendant, ’s emotional reaction to his first flight

Social media users flooded the comments to thank the creator for his kindness and praised Thapelo for his bravery when facing his fear of heights while skydiving

Petrol attendant Thapelo was given a surprise of a lifetime by a popular content creator. Image: @mahlare64

Source: TikTok

Popular creator Bigmankg recently shared a touching video of his visit to an Engen garage in Krugersdorp to surprise petrol attendant Thapelo.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Bigmankg on February 21 2026, gaining massive views and hundreds of comments from viewers who were deeply moved by the gesture.

The video begins with Bigman arriving at the Krugersdorp Engen garage to surprise the petrol attendant. Before the big reveal, the creator spent time meeting Thapelo’s friends, his boss, and even his family. After they parted, Bigman called Thapelo to inform him that he was about to take him on a trip to Cape Town.

The petrol attendant goes on his first flight

The petrol attendant was excited and thanked the content creator, as it was going to be his first time in the Mother City and on a plane. After travelling and enjoying activities like a boat cruise and beach visits, Facebook user Bigmankg informed Thapelo that he would have to face his worst fear. The next day, the two went on a skydiving experience, despite his fear of heights. Thapelo enjoyed every bit of it.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA is moved by the gesture

The post went viral, gaining many views and comments from social media users moved by the surprise. Many viewers thanked the content creator for treating Thapelo and wished him good fortune. Some said the petrol attendant was well deserving of the big break, noting they enjoyed watching the duo. Others called Thapelo brave for going ahead with the skydiving experience and asked if he did end up calling his mother.

Thapelo faced his fear of heights by skydiving over Cape Town with Bigmankg on his side. Image: @mahlare64

Source: Facebook

User @Michelle Mareë commented:

"Did he call his mom before skydiving? He is braver than I! Lol, never will I jump out of a plane. Well done! I live in the Westrand. I must meet this young man at the petrol station he works at to give him a high 5."

User @Joanne Lindolent said:

"I smiled the whole way through, but someone was cutting onions too 🥹🥰 love it! Could feel the vibe 🥳

User @Thapelo Black-Hulk Modise added:

"Well deserved, Thapelo. You remind me of my late son, Thapelo Thaps Modise. Big up to Bigmankg."

User @Mzwakhe Johannes commented:

"This was dope to watch 😍. Eish, that steak you guys ate 😋."

User @Nicky Mc Tavish shared:

"You are awesome. Look at his smile. Happiness."

User @Bulawayo Centre Beauty Shop said:

"Such ubuntu from a young man is profound. More life to you, Bigmankg."

