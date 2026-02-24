“Much Respect to You”: 19-Year-Old Farmer Shows Reality of His Life in South Africa, Mzansi Wowed
- A teenage farmer captured the internet's heart after he shared his fulfilling daily routine in the world of regenerative agriculture
- The Facebook video shared on February 19 2026, showed how he balanced hard manual labour with a peaceful, faith-centred lifestyle
- Social media users became obsessed with his quality of life, with many calling his productive daily schedule their dream life
While most teenagers are navigating the hustle of city life, one 19-year-old South African proved that a soft life could be found in the farming world, too.
The video shared on Facebook by RegenRoots gave followers a look at his day-to-day journey as a young farmer who took a massive chance on regenerative agriculture.
His morning starts with a moment of peace, beginning with scripture and a cup of coffee before he heads to work just two minutes away from home. The young man’s dedication is evident as he moves his chickens to fresh ground, ensuring they never sit in their own manure. His routine in the Free States farm is that of discipline; he soaks feed, manages farm maintenance, and handles administration work.
Faith, fitness, and farming
Despite the physical demands of collecting eggs and preparing water for the birds, the video shared by Facebook by RegenRoots shows that the creator has a perfect balance. He makes time for a quick nap before packaging eggs into trays for delivery orders. He concludes his day with a jog and a refreshing swim.
Watch the Facebook reel below:
SA loves the young farmer’s peaceful life
The post gained massive views and likes, and the comment section overflowed with admiration. Many viewers noted how impressed they were to see a young man centring his life around God and hard work at such a young age. One viewer gave a shout-out to all farmers, stating that he preferred buying eggs directly from the farm to support those who worked hard to provide them. Others note that the 19-year-old wasn’t just farming, noting that he was living a life of contentment.
User @Duane Lippert commented:
"The reason you can do all those things in one day, with even a 5 km run, is that you start your day right. Much respect to you🙏."
User @Namhla ZamaNgwanya Mdoda said:
"The content I love to see on my page, no negativity, just grit and God!
Wishing you blessings 🙏🏼."
User @Shameeg Newman added:
"This is living the life."
User @Johann Momberg commented:
"Now that is how life should be lived! From the scripture in the morning to the swim. Life lived in the glory of the land God created for us! Life does not get better than that. Well done, young man. You are living life the way God intended it to be!"
User @Thendo Brilz Ramagwede said:
"Always prefer buying eggs fresh from a farm over store-bought. Shout out to you."
User @David Jacobs shared:
"He is living the life that I dream of. Stay glued to God, young man, and be blessed always."
Source: Briefly News
