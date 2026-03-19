A heartfelt post about loss shared by a mourning wife resonated with many, offering a raw glimpse into life after tragedy

Social media users were moved by the emotion behind the message, with many relating to the experience of grief

The moment reminded people that behind public stories are personal journeys that continue long after the headlines fade

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Grief does not follow a timeline, and for one woman, the weight of loss still lingers in the quiet moments. A recent post gave people a glimpse into what it looks like to carry on while holding onto someone who is no longer there.

The picture on the left showed the late Marius who was shot and murdered. Image: @lea_gray

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @lea_gray_ollie shared an emotional post on 18 March 2026, reflecting on the loss of her husband, Marius van der Merwe, widely known as Witness D. Her message was raw and heartfelt, expressing how deeply she still feels his absence. In the caption, she wrote:

“Hold onto me, I’m a little unsteady… I know you are with me every step of the way. Ek mis jou so baie en kan steeds nie my lewe sonder jou insien nie. Translation: I miss you so much and still can’t imagine my life without you.”

The words painted a picture of someone still trying to come to terms with life after loss, holding onto memories while navigating grief day by day. Van der Merwe’s death shocked many when it happened in December 2025. He was driving home with his wife and two young children in Brenthurst, Brakpan, when gunmen ambushed his vehicle. He was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene, while the attackers fled shortly after.

Grieving partner shares heartfelt tribute online

Details surrounding the case later emerged during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission. Testimony revealed that DNA evidence collected at the scene matched samples linked to suspects in an earlier Brakpan case, although further details were withheld to protect the ongoing trial.

While most people might have forgotten abut Marius, his wife, user @_lea_gray_ollie, is keeping his memory alive. Her post served as a reminder that behind headlines are families still grieving, trying to find their footing after a loss that cannot be undone.

The visual on the left captured Marius posing outside. Image: @lea_gray

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

I am Veli Makaveli Nkosi commented:

“I’m sorry, I watched the news and saw you crying, and I felt it. I’m sorry.”

Zakhele Maseko wrote:

“I am deeply sorry our country failed him. I have no words. This happened because of the people we live with. Salute, soldier, your spirit will always remain strong.”

Neofab said:

“South Africa is praying for and with you. Stay strong, Leanne. 🫂”

Miss Demure commented:

“We are with you and your family, sister. You don’t deserve this pain.”

Manoj K wrote:

“I am following the Madlanga and Ad Hoc Commission. Let the truth prevail. Thank you for your truth, and blessings to your wife and children during this loss. ❤️🙏”

Bokkie Sue🇿 said:

“I don’t know you personally, but my heart goes out to you during this painful time. I am deeply sorry for your loss. No one should endure such a tragedy. I pray justice prevails and that you find strength, comfort, and moments of peace even in your sorrow. 🤍”

AQUARIUS EMPRESS commented:

“Leanne, God will bring justice for your family, and his voice will not be silenced. Sending love and hugs. ❤️🫂.”

Noza wrote:

“You have all the support from South Africa. We all want justice to be served. 🥺🙏💐”

Berny said:

“Stay strong, the closure is near. Marius will get justice. We are praying for you and the family. He stood for the truth. Rest in peace.”

Belinda Brink commented:

“May God hold you close and comfort you. Remember, there are many people who feel your pain. You are not alone. Sending you countless hugs.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about witness D

Former South African Police Service Special Task Force member Matipandile Sotheni has been named as the suspect in the murder of Marius van der Merwe.

Former police officer Matipandile Sotheni is charged with the murder of Marius van der Merwe in the Brakpan shooting, sparking reactions.

IPID has revealed new details in the murder of Witness D, linking DNA from the crime scene to suspects in a four-year-old Brakpan case.

Source: Briefly News