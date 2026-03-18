A man performs a ritual asking for blessings, but the items he uses leave viewers both confused and entertained

The unexpected choice of offerings shifts the tone, with many questioning whether tradition is being redefined or misunderstood

Reactions pour in as people debate the meaning behind the act, showing how culture and modern life continue to collide

Cultural practices are usually taken seriously, which is why this moment caught so many people off guard. What started as a spiritual ritual quickly turned into something no one expected. The items used raised eyebrows almost instantly.

The picture on the left showed Mavusana vlogging in his shack. Image: @mavusanavhoo

Source: TikTok

Every now and then, a moment comes along that leaves people both confused and entertained at the same time. On 17 March 2026 in Pretoria, @mavusanavhoo posted a video showing a man performing a ritual where he asked his ancestors for blessings, but with a very unexpected twist. Instead of using traditional offerings like beer or incense, he placed a Hungry Lion meal and a can of Red Bull in front of him.

As he carried out the ritual, he spoke openly, asking for his path to be cleared and for blessings in his life. What caught people off guard was his reasoning behind the Red Bull, joking that it would ‘give them wings.’

Unusual ritual offering left viewers divided

A lot of netizens found the video funny. This is one of many skits user @mavusanavhoo does on in social media. Some said he deserves a sponsorship from the brands, for promoting them in a way locals will find it relevant and engaging.

Some people laughed it off and said times are changing, while others questioned whether it was appropriate to mix tradition with fast food in that way. Still, a few defended the idea, saying intention matters more than the items used.

The screenshot on the left showed Mavusana pleasing with his ancestors. Image: @mavusanavhoo

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi reacted

Jeanette wrote:

“I have started praying in your style, and it’s working!”

Peace wrote:

“Someone tag Hungry Lion, please! This guy is promoting. 🤞🙏”

MPOTJANE LL PHATSHWANE RSA wrote:

“This man is very good. I wish he gets a bigger platform with a bigger audience and makes big money.”

Ms Jess wrote:

“You deserve a Hungry Lion ambassadorship. I hope they see this. 🥰”

Mosa wrote:

“Yoh, I laughed so hard I almost dropped my Samsung Z Fold 7, fully paid!”

Caiphus Maile wrote:

“Two advertisements in one piece of content… What a talent.”

Peace wrote:

“Someone tag Hungry Lion, please! This guy is promoting. 🤞🙏”

Mosa wrote:

“Yoh, I laughed so hard I almost dropped my Samsung Z Fold 7, fully paid!”

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A man sparked a massive online conversation after publicly rejecting his Afrikaans identity based on DNA ancestry and history.

Lee-Ché Cloete, a Coloured woman, gave a breakdown of her ancestry DNA test results, prompting other netizen to follow her path.

Source: Briefly News