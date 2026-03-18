Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Next Level”: Man Begs Ancestors Using Hungry Lion and Red Bull
Family and Relationships

“Next Level”: Man Begs Ancestors Using Hungry Lion and Red Bull

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A man performs a ritual asking for blessings, but the items he uses leave viewers both confused and entertained
  • The unexpected choice of offerings shifts the tone, with many questioning whether tradition is being redefined or misunderstood
  • Reactions pour in as people debate the meaning behind the act, showing how culture and modern life continue to collide

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Cultural practices are usually taken seriously, which is why this moment caught so many people off guard. What started as a spiritual ritual quickly turned into something no one expected. The items used raised eyebrows almost instantly.

The visual on the right captured the content creator in his bedroom
The picture on the left showed Mavusana vlogging in his shack. Image: @mavusanavhoo
Source: TikTok

Every now and then, a moment comes along that leaves people both confused and entertained at the same time. On 17 March 2026 in Pretoria, @mavusanavhoo posted a video showing a man performing a ritual where he asked his ancestors for blessings, but with a very unexpected twist. Instead of using traditional offerings like beer or incense, he placed a Hungry Lion meal and a can of Red Bull in front of him.

Read also

Data Scientist showed his apartment and revealed earning over R1 million annually

As he carried out the ritual, he spoke openly, asking for his path to be cleared and for blessings in his life. What caught people off guard was his reasoning behind the Red Bull, joking that it would ‘give them wings.’

Unusual ritual offering left viewers divided

A lot of netizens found the video funny. This is one of many skits user @mavusanavhoo does on in social media. Some said he deserves a sponsorship from the brands, for promoting them in a way locals will find it relevant and engaging.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Some people laughed it off and said times are changing, while others questioned whether it was appropriate to mix tradition with fast food in that way. Still, a few defended the idea, saying intention matters more than the items used.

The visual showed a communicating with his ancestors using chicken and energy drink
The screenshot on the left showed Mavusana pleasing with his ancestors. Image: @mavusanavhoo
Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi reacted

Jeanette wrote:

“I have started praying in your style, and it’s working!”

Peace wrote:

“Someone tag Hungry Lion, please! This guy is promoting. 🤞🙏”

MPOTJANE LL PHATSHWANE RSA wrote:

“This man is very good. I wish he gets a bigger platform with a bigger audience and makes big money.”

Read also

Teacher identified learners by voice without turning around, leaving viewers impressed

Ms Jess wrote:

“You deserve a Hungry Lion ambassadorship. I hope they see this. 🥰”

Mosa wrote:

“Yoh, I laughed so hard I almost dropped my Samsung Z Fold 7, fully paid!”

Caiphus Maile wrote:

“Two advertisements in one piece of content… What a talent.”

Peace wrote:

“Someone tag Hungry Lion, please! This guy is promoting. 🤞🙏”

Mosa wrote:

“Yoh, I laughed so hard I almost dropped my Samsung Z Fold 7, fully paid!”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to ancestors

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Pretoria
Hot:
Gabriel iglesias Jake andrich Will sonbuchner Zach justice Xandra pohl