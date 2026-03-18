A South African data scientist shares a look inside his apartment, giving viewers a glimpse into his lifestyle and work setup

A question about his salary changes the direction of the conversation, revealing annual figures that surprise many

The discussion grows as viewers online compare expectations with reality, sparking interest in the career path itself

A simple apartment tour doesn’t usually say much, until it does. One video had people paying attention to more than just the space on display. The setup looked clean, comfortable, and well put together. But it was one detail in the conversation that really grabbed attention.

The picture on the left showed Rofhiwa Nemukula posing outside his apartment. Image: @rofhiwa.nemukulaa

Source: TikTok

Sometimes all it takes is a simple apartment tour to get people talking about something much bigger. On 7 March 2026, @rofhiwa.nemukulaa shared a video giving viewers a look inside his apartment in South Africa while working as a data scientist. The space appeared clean, modern, and well-organised, complete with a workstation set up in the living room.

As viewers took in the space, one question quickly came up in the comments on how much does a data scientist actually earns. Responding openly, he shared that with three years of experience, he earns over R1 million per year, while noting that salaries can differ depending on the company. According to job site Indeed, the average salary for a data scientist in South Africa sits at around R594,783 per year, which made his earnings stand out even more. For many, it highlighted just how rewarding the field can be.

Salary reveal shifted focus beyond apartment

Mzansi reacted with admiration, with many praising his hard work and discipline. Data science is widely known as a challenging field, requiring strong technical skills and continuous learning, which made his success even more impressive to viewers.

Beyond the numbers, the video by user @rofhiwa.nemukulaa sparked conversations about career choices, financial growth, and the realities of high-demand professions. For some, it served as motivation, while for others, it simply offered a glimpse into a lifestyle they had been curious about.

The screenshot on the left showed his work station. Image: @rofhiwa.nemukulaa

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Finish asked:

“What advice would you give someone transitioning from engineering to do a master’s in data science?”

VonGanii_078 asked:

“Sir, if I may ask, could you please give a salary range for a data scientist per month?”

Liyema Thole asked:

“I’m doing a BCom in Information Systems. Any advice on how to become a data scientist?”

Zendydlamini asked:

“Hey, which institution would you recommend for a six-month data science course?”

Inam wrote:

“Let me follow you. I’m looking forward to doing this course too. I’m in Grade 12.”

Binge learning asked:

“How can someone who studied accounting science move into data science? Where should they start?”

Rumbidzai wrote:

“You’re living my dream. I just need to secure an internship or graduate programme 😅”

SharnoR asked:

“Can an economics and econometrics student also do data analytics courses? I’m interested.”

Mr TALL-BYTES wrote:

“Beautiful space, bro.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to data scientists

A lady, Funmilayo Ibiteye, was massively celebrated online after she revealed she is now working as a LindkedIn's data scientist.

A South African man showed people his achievements online after pursuing a career in the tech space as a data scientist.

A payslip shared online revealed how much a professional in South Africa’s data science field can earn after several years of experience.

Source: Briefly News