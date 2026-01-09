PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man showed people his achievements after pursuing a career in the tech space

The man from humble beginnings showed people that he is reaping the rewards of a high-paying career

South Africans shared their reactions to seeing the way the man's life changed after he found success

A TikTok video showed a man who was reflecting on his success. The man working in science and technology celebrated his successes, and he went viral.

A data scientist showed his life's wins after finding success. Image: @rofhiwa.nemukulaa

Many people were thoroughly impressed by the hardware professional who focused on his goals. The video of the man received thousands of likes on social media.

In a video on TikTok, @rofhiwa.nemukulaa showed people that he was satisfied with his job as a data scientist. The man showed his luxury Mercedes that was parked in a newly built garage. The man's caption referred to how he came from a background different from his now comfortable life. See the photo of the man's life below:

South Africa impressed by Data Scientist

Many people commented on the video that a man had about how his career changed their lives. iFundi reported that data science is a scarce skill in South Africa, and there is a rising demand for it. The average salary of a data scientist depends on experience. Entry-level data scientists can expect to get an estimated R30 000. Senior-level and those late into their career can earn over R80 000 per month.

Education helps many escape poverty, inspiring many others. Image: Olia Danilevich / Pexels

Online users were encouraged to pursue their career goals. Watch the video and read people's comments below:

P. gushed over the man:

"Congratulations 🥳 from a fellow Data Scientist."

YNW MELLY wrote:

"Vhavenda rito ba bathu bo konq niri thuse ni sa male muzulu kana muxhosa are na bana."

Ro Lie N'maguvhuni added:

"Inspired !🔥🔥❤️"

_mafiri gushed:

"Congratulations 🥳"

Monalisa felt motivated by the man:

"You inspire me 🙌🏽 I can’t wait to finish the course and slowly transition into tech."

Ntsako Nhonee applauded the man:

"Ahhhh my sir, congratulations, God is faithful indeed🥳🔥🙌"

Trying to be DrKimmy🤷🏿‍♀️ joked:

"Is he married… asking for a friend who wants to apply."

inanutshell was hopeful:

'Informatics degree+pursuing data science(manifesting software life for me and the fam) 🙏"

ThebuThemba89 remarked:

"Stay blessed, brother and keep on pushing motivated."

T✨🫰🏿 applauded:

"I’ll always vouch for skolo hey……Congratulations 🥳"

hierkomdiebaas_ was amazed by his achievements:

"And people say education is useless."

Mk Mphoza 🙆‍♂️🥹🔥 applauded:

"Congratulations good keep on blessing you and more to change their life and background 🙏"

tsireledzo appreciated the man's inspiring content:

"Every time i come across a post like this i become motivated 🥺 education is worth it."

