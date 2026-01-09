Data Scientist Stuns South Africa: From Humble Beginnings to Luxury Life
- A man showed people his achievements after pursuing a career in the tech space
- The man from humble beginnings showed people that he is reaping the rewards of a high-paying career
- South Africans shared their reactions to seeing the way the man's life changed after he found success
A TikTok video showed a man who was reflecting on his success. The man working in science and technology celebrated his successes, and he went viral.
Many people were thoroughly impressed by the hardware professional who focused on his goals. The video of the man received thousands of likes on social media.
In a video on TikTok, @rofhiwa.nemukulaa showed people that he was satisfied with his job as a data scientist. The man showed his luxury Mercedes that was parked in a newly built garage. The man's caption referred to how he came from a background different from his now comfortable life. See the photo of the man's life below:
South Africa impressed by Data Scientist
Many people commented on the video that a man had about how his career changed their lives. iFundi reported that data science is a scarce skill in South Africa, and there is a rising demand for it. The average salary of a data scientist depends on experience. Entry-level data scientists can expect to get an estimated R30 000. Senior-level and those late into their career can earn over R80 000 per month.
Online users were encouraged to pursue their career goals. Watch the video and read people's comments below:
P. gushed over the man:
"Congratulations 🥳 from a fellow Data Scientist."
YNW MELLY wrote:
"Vhavenda rito ba bathu bo konq niri thuse ni sa male muzulu kana muxhosa are na bana."
Ro Lie N'maguvhuni added:
"Inspired !🔥🔥❤️"
_mafiri gushed:
"Congratulations 🥳"
Monalisa felt motivated by the man:
"You inspire me 🙌🏽 I can’t wait to finish the course and slowly transition into tech."
Ntsako Nhonee applauded the man:
"Ahhhh my sir, congratulations, God is faithful indeed🥳🔥🙌"
Trying to be DrKimmy🤷🏿♀️ joked:
"Is he married… asking for a friend who wants to apply."
inanutshell was hopeful:
'Informatics degree+pursuing data science(manifesting software life for me and the fam) 🙏"
ThebuThemba89 remarked:
"Stay blessed, brother and keep on pushing motivated."
T✨🫰🏿 applauded:
"I’ll always vouch for skolo hey……Congratulations 🥳"
hierkomdiebaas_ was amazed by his achievements:
"And people say education is useless."
Mk Mphoza 🙆♂️🥹🔥 applauded:
"Congratulations good keep on blessing you and more to change their life and background 🙏"
tsireledzo appreciated the man's inspiring content:
"Every time i come across a post like this i become motivated 🥺 education is worth it."
