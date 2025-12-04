A TikTok video highlighted short safety courses in South Africa as a way into a safety officer career

Accredited providers do offer legitimate OHS qualifications covering those modules, but proper accreditation matters

The post caught attention as it offers hope to people who lack time for full degrees but still want stable, practical employment

A handful of smart safety courses can do more than pad your resume; they can unlock real, in-demand career paths. For many young professionals, quick qualifications have become the fastest way into stable work with long-term growth.

On 2 December 2025, TikTok user @busie45 uploaded a video offering advice to viewers who want to break into safety work: she listed several short courses as essential training, Legal Liability, Incident Investigation, HIRA (risk assessment), Basic Fire Fighter, Working at Heights and an Intro to SAMTRAC or similar course. In the video, she explained that after these short courses, you could register with the relevant South African body and start working as a safety officer.

The courses she mentioned do exist, and some are indeed part of accredited occupational-health and safety (OHS) programmes in South Africa. For instance, a recognised provider offers a full Safety Officer Course accredited by QCTO at NQF Level 4, a course designed to prepare learners for safety-officer roles, including risk assessments, hazard identification, incident investigation and compliance audits. Another training provider offers a Safety Officer programme accredited by HWSETA / SAQA involving several of the modules named in the TikTok, such as Legal Liability, Risk Assessment, Incident Investigation and Safety Management Systems.

Pathway to safety-officer roles via short courses

The video by user @busie45 resonated with netizens looking for quick, affordable routes into stable jobs, and safety officer roles are in demand across industries that need compliant workplaces. The idea that you can start with short courses appeals to people who can’t commit to long-term study, or who need flexibility, but the accreditation path adds credibility. For many viewers, the post highlighted that with the right training, you could move toward a respectable job without a university degree, so long as you choose a QCTO- or HWSETA-accredited course and perhaps gain some workplace experience.

Many people praised the plug, saying it gave them direction and made the goal of becoming a safety officer feel real and reachable. Others responded with questions about which providers are recognised and whether employers will accept short-course certificates. Some warned that taking only one or two modules might end up as just awareness training instead of a full qualification.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Gonts2017 added:

“Safety officers will never tell you the struggle that comes with registering with SACPCMP.”

Shreen wrote:

“At least Shemrac is now being recognised.”

Lebogang Mokwena asked:

“Do you need to do all this when having a diploma in safety management?”

Itu shared:

“I heard SAMTRAC will be phased out in the coming two years.”

MBs added:

“Please plug me with a job. I have Intro to SAMTRAC… and I’m registered with SACPCMP (CHSO).”

Zamoh Ngcobo said:

“Hello, is it a must to study at NOSA or any school as long as there is SAMTRAC?”

Tshidi said:

“I did all that except SAMTRAC; instead, I have OHS. Can I register?”

Teddy wrote:

“What do I start with? Safety officer course, then the rest follows?”

Thuli said:

“I have all the certificates, and I’m registered with SACPCMP, but still unemployed. I have about 10 years of experience in safety. 😌”

Source: Briefly News