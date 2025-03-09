A lady shared some useful free courses that are available through Microsoft that will improve people's skill set

The lady posted a video explaining that one could upgrade their skills with the reputable company

People were grateful that the woman showed them a way to get started in some useful IT skills such as coding

A lady posted a TikTok video detailing how to learn for free with Microsoft. Their video by the TikToker showed people how to get started with learning programming languages without paying for a course.

A TikTok video shows Microsoft free short courses and one woman shared details about how to get certificates. Image: @shila_the.first

Source: UGC

The lady who is a developer shared a useful educational plug. She detailed the available courses to set one up for a future in programming.

Lady shares Microsoft plug

In a video by @shila_the.first, she showed to people how they can get started in software engineering for free. The lady explained that they can take courses for different language programs, including Python and JavaScript on Microsoft Learn. She shared that the courses vary between two hours and 45 minutes long depending on what you choose. The creator also detailed that there are certificates available after finishing the study programmes. Watch the video below:

How to get started in tech

The TikToker noted that Microsoft offers a variety of courses ranging from software development to being a data analyst. The website is also useful for people who are already into tech and simply want to upgrade their skills.

Harvard Extension School highlights that tech includes a variety of fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Data Science, Computer Science and Digital Media. It is important to settle on studying options that are in line with your career goals. Start by identifying the technical skills required in job posts you consider to be perfect for you.

According to Tech Central, there are ways to get into IT without a degree. They encourage researching the courses and certifications one needs for the industry. The strategy is to gain credibility by getting trusted certifications by companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and more.

Microsoft is one of the companies that are credible in the tech space for certifications. Image: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Viewers grateful to young lady

People commented that the woman's video was useful. Some shared their experiences after taking the free courses outside of Microsoft Learn.

miss unpopular advised:

"Also on SheCodes you can learn HTML, CSS and JavaScript. It’s free but only for women. I completed a 3 week course on coding basics last month. There is also intermediate and professional courses.

Andile_S said:

"Thank you for sharing 🙏"

Nthabiseng applauded:

"Thanks my love"

igugu.🪐🤍 added:

"Grateful for you🥺❤️"

Source: Briefly News