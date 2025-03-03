The City of Ekurhuleni has launched an initiative offering residents free online IT courses that lead to internationally recognized certifications through a partnership with CISCO

The program focuses on equipping locals with vital skills in technology fields, including digital literacy, cybersecurity, computer hardware, networking, and artificial intelligence

Applications are open until March 15, with priority given to unemployed youth who are residents of Ekurhuleni and have a Grade 12 certificate but no formal IT qualifications

City of Ekurhuleni shared a message on Facebook on the courses they're giving to the residents of Ekurhuleni, providing unemployed youth with valuable skills. Images: Peter Cade and John Giustina

Source: Getty Images

A new opportunity has opened for Ekurhuleni residents as the City launches free online courses aimed at helping locals gain valuable skills in the information technology sector.

The City of Ekurhuleni has partnered with international technology company CISCO and the National Library of South Africa to provide residents with free online courses that lead to internationally recognized certificates in information technology. The multi-course program is specifically designed to equip participants with essential skills in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Applications for the initiative are currently open and will close on March 15, 2025, with the program set to begin on March 31. According to City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, the program offers more than just certification opportunities.

"The program is not only designed to help residents gain certificates, but also valuable knowledge in IT, especially now that Artificial Intelligence is becoming our way of life," Dlamini explained.

The City of Ekurhuleni is one of Gauteng's five districts and one of South Africa's eight metropolitan municipalities. With Germiston as its seat, the municipality has a population of over 4 million residents according to 2022 data. It's also home to South Africa's busiest airport, OR Tambo International Airport, located in the Kempton Park area.

Application process

The City has emphasized that priority will be given to unemployed youth, to foster economic opportunities and bridge the skills gap in the local community.

Interested applicants can submit their applications online through the link provided in the announcement: https://tinyurl.com/CISCOJan2025. For any other relevant information, residents can contact the City of Ekurhuleni's library division via email at info.libraries@ekurhuleni.gov.za.

City of Ekurhuleni offers free short courses. Images: @CityOfEkurhuleni

Source: Facebook

Resident reactions

The announcement has generated various responses from people who not only asked for more info, but many tagging friends and family on the post so that they could take advantage of the opportunity:

@Ingrid Ingrid expressed concern:

"Now this is a problem for me because at the municipality they said they want me to tell my mom to do affidavit for me to get the proof of res whereas mom is in limpopo yho!"

@Sello Malebo requested:

"Give full information le lona."

@Mbalenhle Nkosi inquired:

"Age limit?"

@Kamogelo Kamo Phokane tagged someone in the post:

"Amogelang Lexie Phokane."

@City of Ekurhuleni responded to an inquiry:

"Information is on the poster or you can also email info.libraries@ekurhuleni.gov.za if you need more details 🙂"

@Lerato Leràto tagged a friend:

"Anele Skosana."

@Amani Kubhekaalso tagged a friend:

"Angel Kubheka."

@Mbali Miriam Ubisi tagged someone they wanted to share the opportunity with:

"Machuku John."

@Nkosi Ntuli Nontobeko tagged a friend:

"Nombulelo Mthembu."

Source: Briefly News