More people are showing that a degree isn't always necessary to qualify for certain jobs.

One young woman showed that after completing a short course, she secured a position at a major organisation.

From short course to long-term position

A 29-year-old woman named Teboho shared on her TikTok account that she taught herself how to code last year after taking a short course seen on CourseCareers.

The course led her to a job in tech and allowed her to obtain a position at one of the "big banks" as a junior full-stack developer.

Teboho shared that she "gets to work hybrid with no relevant degree."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is CourseCareers?

CourseCareers shares that it aims to unlock all of the human potential through affordable, high-quality education and access to opportunities by offering an alternative to costly tertiary programmes.

Career paths seen on the site include Human Resources, digital marketing, software development, plumbing, accounting, data analytics, and more.

Internet reacts to woman's success

Hundreds of social media users entered the comment section with queries and their experiences of taking short courses.

A positive @blockchainbuzzdev told app users:

"I've been in tech for 25 years. No degree. I've been making six figures for over a decade. Anyone can do it."

@mathews_kings shared their opinion in the comments:

"You don't need a degree to advance. Just know your stuff well."

@yongama_myabalala remained sceptical after hearing about the young woman's story and wrote:

"These stories can sound like they are made up considering the amount of experience these companies are asking for. I mean, how do you even make it to interviews?"

@spinarra1 applauded the 29-year-old, saying:

"Big up, girl. Some of us lack the discipline this requires."

An appreciative @beingnhlanhla said:

"Thanks for sharing the plug, dear. Stay blessed."

