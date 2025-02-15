A man in a TikTok video showed people an option they have to become professionals without formal education

The TikTok creator decided to help others looking for a way to find employment even without a matric certificate

Online users expressed interest in the opportunity that he presented with an option that could help with employment or entrepreneurship

A man filmed a TikTok video showing people an accessible course. The man listed the requirements to become a specialist in a certain field.

The video by the helpful man received more than 5,000 likes from interested netizens. There were hundreds of comments from people who were curious to know more.

Man shows course to become specialist

In a TikTok video, @nmz3297 told people that anyone can become a specialist in repairing windscreen chips and cracks. The man detailed that only an ID is required to apply for the short course.

The short course includes training from experts who work at Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volkswagen to repair windscreens and headlights. The course also offers training for students to start their own business if they can not get a job. Watch the video of the career plug below:

SA impressed by course plug

Many people commented on the video sharing ideas about finding employment. Online users expressed gratitude to the man who shared the information. Peeps were curious about how much the training costs and Briefly News contacted Autoscreenz for information on training fees and is awaiting their response.

Biscom commented:

"Siyabonga🙏"

NMZ3297 the creator replied:

"You're very welcome brother."

Thanyani singo cheered:

"You're the best buti wam🫡"

MaMngemane🥀 applauded:

"God bless you 🙏"

Bellarican imports🇿🇦 encouraged others:

"Lalelan akukho ukungabi busy this year, just wow 🙏🏾🔥"

