A woman in the mining industry took to TikTok to share environmental science short courses that can get your foot into the door

She broke down affordable options and more advanced studies for different budgets in the informative video

Jobseekers appreciated the in-depth information, and some begged her to cover more industries next

A woman shared educational tips to help netizens land a job.

Source: TikTok

Looking to break into the environmental side of mining? One woman’s TikTok might be your golden ticket.

Woman shares advice for jobseekers

She highlighted several short courses designed to help you stand out in a competitive job market.

On her TikTok account @thatoyaonakgobe she suggested qualifications from North-West University (NWU), like Environmental Law and Environmental Management Systems. These courses cost between R10,000 and R20,000, but can hugely boost your CV.

Students were captured studying in a library.

Source: Getty Images

TikTokker lists affordable Nosa courses

For those on a tighter budget, she offered cheaper alternatives. Two NOSA courses: Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety Act and Mining and Safety Act, for around R3,000.

According to her, these certificates can land you roles like environmental officer, practitioner, or specialist, depending on the organisation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The helpful clip had Mzansi people buzzing in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@mikhensokaren said:

"Thank you for this video. Very informative! ❤️"

@DithapeloP commented:

"Hi sis which one can I do that aligns with the project management qualification."

@shantell018 mentioned:

"Please also ask about analytical chemistry. 🙏"

@Mpumeh wrote:

"For someone who did development studies, what can I do?"

@yekhosi stated:

"Did health and safety, can you help?"

@Seboke typed:

"Where to study SAGE?"

@SharonMalulekePhaw shared:

"SGS have an environmental system also I'm currently busy with mine. It's - + R3000."

@pale added:

"What can I add? I studied electrical engineering (N2 -N6). I'm currently a sales intern in a steel company."

