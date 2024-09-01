Miah Harbaugh: Jim Harbaugh's first wife and their divorce story

A lot of celebrity marriages end in divorce. Miah Harbaugh’s union with American professional football coach Jim Harbaugh is a case in point. While the duo separated over a decade ago, many are curious to unravel why their marriage failed despite being ranked among the NFL’s power couples when they were together.

Miah Harbaugh smiling for the camera (L). Jim during a press conference at Rose Bowl Stadium in 2024 (R). Photo: @Miah Burke Harbaugh on Facebook, Aaron Thornton via Getty Images (modified by author)

Miah Harbaugh’s association with Jim means that her name always pops up whenever details about his marital life arise. Although she rose to fame as the sportsman’s first wife, there are juicy details to uncover about her. From being a supportive spouse to forging her path as an independent woman and doting mother of three, here is everything to know about Miah.

Miah Harbaugh’s profile summary

Full name Miah Lee Burke Harbaugh Famous as Miah Harbaugh Gender Female Date of birth 25 August 1966 Age 58 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Michigan Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Jim Harbaugh Children 3 Famous for Being Jim Harbaugh’s first wife

How old is Miah Harbaugh?

Jim Harbaugh’s ex-wife, Miah (58 years old as of 2024), was born on 25 August 1966 in New Jersey, per Discover Thrill. Her early years mirrored a typical suburban life until she relocated to Orlando, a move that would set the stage for her personal development.

Jim Harbaugh's first wife, Miah Harbaugh posing with her dog. Photo: @Miah Burke Harbaugh on Facebook

Regarding her education, Miah attended the University of Michigan, where she pursued a bachelor’s degree in Paralegal Studies. Generally, little is known about Burke before her marriage to Jim.

Miah Harbaugh’s family life

Harbaugh’s successful coaching career has placed him on the global map, which has, in turn, attracted interest in his personal life details.

Over the years, one part of him that has been closely scrutinised is his first marriage to Miah. Find out fascinating details about their romantic journey and divorce story.

How did Miah and Jim Harbaugh meet?

The duo crossed paths in the 1990s. At that time, Jim was just beginning to make a name for himself as an NFL player.

On the other hand, Miah was balancing school and working as a waitress. They bonded over their shared interests and began dating shortly after their first meeting.

Miah Harbaugh’s wedding

The pair tied the knot in February 1996 after dating for about five years. According to Buzz Nigeria, their wedding took place at the Hilton Waikoloa Village.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in 2024. Photo: Harry How

Miah then moved into Jim’s house in the Eagle Creek area of Indianapolis. Throughout their marriage, the football coach admitted that his first wife, Miah Harbaugh, was his greatest cheerleader. He acknowledges her input in the success of his early sports career.

How many kids do Jim and Miah Harbaugh have?

Jim Harbaugh and his first wife share three kids: sons James and Jay and a daughter named Grace.

Jay Patrick

An alumnus of Oregon State University, Jay is the pair’s eldest child. The 35-year-old football coach currently serves as the special teams coordinator for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

In October 2018, Patrick made his dad and mom grandparents after welcoming his first child. He shared the good news with his Instagram followers via a post that read:

The best day of my life.

James

The family’s middle child is a graduate of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance. He purportedly came out as gay to his dad during the 2016 presidential election. The former NFL star took the news positively.

Grace

Grace (aged 24 as of 2024) is a water polo player and student at the Ross School of Business. Her success in collegiate athletics reflects her father’s love and passion for sports.

Miah and Jim Harbaugh's kids, James, Grace and Jay (L-R) posing for the camera. Photo: @jamesharbaugh, @graceharbaugh, @jayharbaugh on Instagram (modified by author)

Miah and Jim Harbaugh’s divorce

A decade after their marriage, the duo’s relationship began to develop some stress cracks. They finalised their divorce in 2006.

Although the reason behind their split remains a mystery, The Styles Magazine reports that the coach’s busy coaching schedule contributed to their relationship woes.

What happened to Jim Harbaugh’s family?

Following the divorce, Jim Harbaugh’s kids moved in with their mother to a home in Coronado, California. The celebrity ex-wife allegedly received significant wealth in the divorce settlement.

On the other hand, the head coach gave love another chance by marrying his second wife, Sarah Feuerborn, in 2008. They have two daughters, Katherine and Addison, and two sons, John and Jack.

FAQs

Jim’s prominence spills over to those associated with him. Below are some frequently asked questions about him and his ex-spouse, Miah:

Who is Jim Harbaugh's ex-wife?

Miah and Jim’s Harbaugh marriage hit the rocks in 2006, forcing them to part ways after being together since 1996.

Where is Miah Harbaugh now?

The New Jersey native maintains a private lifestyle away from the spotlight. It is, therefore, difficult to establish what she has been up to since divorcing the former NFL player.

Is Jim Harbaugh married?

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach is off the market. He has been married to his second wife, Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh, for over a decade.

Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah Feuerborn, during a 2017 Dodgers game in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Adam Davis

How did Jim Harbaugh meet his current wife?

Sarah met her husband in the parking lot of a PF Changs in Las Vegas shortly after he finalised his divorce from his ex-wife, Miah.

Who are Jim Harbaugh’s children?

The Ohio native has seven children: three from his first marriage and four from his second one. Jay, James, and Grace are the children of Miah Harbaugh, while Jack, John, Addison, and Katherine are Sarah’s children.

Miah Harbaugh is widely recognised as Jim Harbaugh's first wife. The pair, who separated over a decade ago, amicably co-parent their three kids.

