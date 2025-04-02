Ali Wong’s divorce from Justin Hakuta: The full timeline

Ali Wong’s divorce from Justin Hakuta marked the end of their eight-year marriage, surprising many fans. The comedian, known for her candid humour about relationships and motherhood, often spoke about their dynamic in her stand-up special.

We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce.

Ali Wong is a comedian and actress known for her candid humour about relationships and family life.

known for her candid humour about relationships and family life. Ali Wong and Hakuta split in 2022 and filed for divorce in December 2023 .

. Their divorce was finalised on 21 May 2024.

Ali Wong is currently dating actor Bill Hader.

Ali Wong’s profile summary

Ali Wong’s divorce from Justin Hakuta: A love story that took a different turn

Ali Wong’s marriage to Justin Hakuta underwent significant changes, leading to their divorce. Here is a simple timeline of their relationship and separation:

Ali met Justin Hakuta in 2010

The popular comedian and Justin Hakuta first met at a wedding reception in 2010 and clicked right away. After dating for a few years, Ali and Justin exchanged their wedding vows on 27 November 2014 in San Francisco.

They later welcomed two daughters, Mari (born in 2015) and Nikki (born in 2017). In October 2019, during an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wong recalled her wedding day, stating:

I got married at City Hall because I didn’t want to have a formal wedding because I’m a stand-up comic and I was like, ‘I don’t want to walk down the aisle for 60 seconds while people stare at me in silence.’ That would give me PTSD.

Ali and Justin announced their separation in 2022

In April 2022, after eight years of marriage, Ali and Justin decided to separate. They announced their decision publicly, surprising many fans. Despite the separation, Ali mentioned that they remained "best friends."

Wong filed for divorce in 2023

More than a year after their separation, in December 2023, Ali officially filed for divorce from Justin. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. Two months later, Hakuta filed for joint custody of their two children, Mari and Nikki.

As per People, Ali Wong’s ex-husband did not request child support but stated that other issues in their ongoing divorce would be resolved through mediation.

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta's divorce was finalised in 2024

On 21 May 2024, the actress' divorce from Justin Hakuta was finalised by a Los Angeles County judge in the Superior Court of California, more than two years after the pair announced their separation.

The details of Ali Wong's divorce settlement, including custody arrangements, were not included in the paperwork, though they did indicate that their status would be officially changed in July 2024.

In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Wong shared her surprise at how many people, including her mother, were impacted by her divorce. She said:

I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother's reaction. I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset.

Ali Wong’s prenup: The unexpected push to financial freedom

In her 2019 memoir Dear Girls, written for her daughters, Wong reflected on signing a prenup and how it pushed her toward financial independence. As per CNBC, she shared that the agreement made her more motivated to make her own money since it clearly stated how much she could not rely on her husband.

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta maintained close friendship after their divorce

Even after their divorce, Ali and Justin maintained a close friendship. Ali often spoke about their strong bond and co-parenting relationship. During the 2024 Golden Globes, Ali took a moment to thank her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta. As per People, Ali said:

I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin for all of your love and support. It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother,

On 9 October 2024, during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Ali Wong shared that ending her marriage to ex-husband Justin Hakuta was the right choice for her journey. She noted:

With divorce, it’s the same thing where people look at it like this sad ending and that’s just not been the case for me. It’s been this beautiful beginning to many new adventures, and one being — sincerely — the friendship with the father of my children.

Is Ali Wong in a relationship?

The American actress is currently in a relationship with Hollywood actor and comedian Bill Hader. According to the Daily Mail, the couple began dating in late 2022, briefly separated, and then rekindled their relationship in April 2023.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader have since made public appearances together, including attending the 75th Emmy Awards on 15 January 2024, where Wong received awards for her work in Netflix's Beef.

FAQs

What happened to Ali Wong and Justin?

The American actress and successful entrepreneur officially divorced in May 2024 after eight years of marriage.

Why did Ali Wong get divorced?

The American comedian cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce from Justin Hakuta.

Who is Ali Wong's ex-husband?

Her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, is an entrepreneur and the son of Japanese-American inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta.

What is Ali Wong's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $10 million.

Ali Wong's divorce from Justin Hakuta was finalised on 21 May 2024, after separating in April 2022. They had a prenuptial agreement and resolved their divorce through mediation. The former couple share two daughters and have remained amicable co-parents.

