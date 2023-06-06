Nikki Hakuta and Mari Hakuta's biography: Ali Wong's children

Ali Wong, the hilarious and charismatic stand-up comedian and actress, has taken the comedy world by storm with her wit, charm, and unapologetic sense of humour. While Ali Wong has carved a name for herself in the entertainment industry, her two children, Nikki and Mari Hakuta, have also started making waves. In this article, we delve into the lives of Nikki and Mari Hakuta, Ali Wong's children.

One might wonder how Ali Wong juggles her demanding career with motherhood. The answer lies in her unwavering determination and supportive network. Ali has openly shared her experiences as a working mother, providing insights into the challenges and triumphs of balancing her personal and professional life. Learn more about her children, Nikki and Mari Hakuta.

Mari and Nikki Hakuta’s profile and bio summaries

Full name Mari Hakuta Nikki Hakuta Gender Female Female Date of birth 24 November 2015 18 December 2017 Age 7 years old (as of June 2023) 5 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed (Asian-white) Mixed (Asian-white) Height in inches Unknown 2’2” Height in centimetres Unknown 66 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Justin Hakuta Justin Hakuta Mother Ali Wong Ali Wong Siblings Nikki Mari Famous as Celebrity kid Celebrity kid

Does Ali Wong have kids?

The actress shares two daughters with her ex-husband Justin Hakuta. Their names are Nikki and Mari. Below is more information about the children.

When was Mari Hakuta born?

Mari was born on 24 November 2015 and is the first child of Ali Wong and her husband, Justin Hakuta. The celebrity kid is American of Asian ethnicity. Her father is half-Japanese and half-Filipino, while her mother is Vietnamese-Chinese. She was born through a cesarean section.

Mari Hakuta’s age is seven as of June 2023. At the tender age of seven, she has already captured the hearts of many. While not much is publicly known about Mari, she has an exciting future.

She has already shown glimpses of inheriting her mother's comedic talents. Ali Wong has affectionately referred to Mari as her "mini-me" in interviews, highlighting their shared sense of humour and playful nature.

When was Nikki Hakuta born?

Nikki Hakuta was born on 18 December 2017 and is Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta's second child. Nikki Hakuta’s age is five years as of June 2023. The actress had her when she made her Netflix comedy special titled Hard Knock Wife. The two siblings have an age gap of 2 years.

According to her interview with People magazine, the Beef actress said,

It's a really fun family adventure because basically at night I'm performing, and then during the day, we go on adventures to the children's museum or the gardens, or we see family friends. It's really cool that they've seen so much of America.

Nikki Hakuta’s height is estimated to be around 2 feet 2 inches or 66 centimetres. She weighs 22 pounds or 10 kilograms.

Mari and Nikki Hakuta’s parents

Nikki Hakuta's parents, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta, are both accomplished individuals in their respective fields. Wong is known for her stand-up specials, such as Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife, and has become a trailblazer for female comedians.

She is also an actress known for her notable roles in films such as Beef, Big Mouth, Paper Girls, Human Resources, and American Housewife. As of 2023, she boasts 38 acting credits. She is also a producer, writer, and director.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nikki Hakuta’s father is an entrepreneur and the vice president of GoodRx, an American healthcare company based in California, USA. Ali and Justin tied the knot in 2014. However, they called it quits after eight years of marriage in 2022. The couple is co-parenting their two kids.

What ethnicity is Ali Wong?

She is of mixed ethnicity, Asian-American. Her father was of the Chinse-American race, while her mother is of Vietnamese descent. Her father was an anesthesiologist.

How much money does Ali Wong make?

The stand-up comedian is among the wealthiest female entertainers in the US. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nikki Hakuta’s mother has a net worth of $4 million as of 2023.

Who is Ali Wong's sister?

She has two known siblings, a sister and a brother. The name of her sister is Mimi Wong, and her brother is Andrew Wong.

Nikki and Mari Hakuta are undoubtedly fortunate to have such talented and supportive parents. As they continue to grow and develop their identities, the world eagerly awaits seeing them shine in their own right.

