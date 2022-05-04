If you are a stand-up comedy fan, you would have likely heard of Ali Wong, the blunt yet hilarious comedian from San Fransico. Wong made her way to prominence through her quick wit and forthcoming nature, which gained tons of fans during her shows. But, how much do we know about the funny woman? Here are some facts to know, including Ali Wong's net worth and fascinating personal information.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ali Wong at the Premiere of Disney and Pixar's ‘Onward’ during 2020 in Hollywood. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Ali Wong’s special Ali Wong: Baby Cobra was her first 'big break' since this show is where many fans were first exposed to her. Baby Cobra was the first of her three Netflix specials that helped her fanbase grow significantly through each one. Before we get into more details about her, here is a summary of what we know.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Alexandra Dawn 'Ali' Wong

Alexandra Dawn 'Ali' Wong Nickname: Ali

Ali Date of birth: April 19, 1982

April 19, 1982 Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)

40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Birthplace: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religious beliefs: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality: American

American Marital status: Separated as of April 2022

Separated as of April 2022 Ethnicity: Asian (Chinese and Vietnamese descent)

Asian (Chinese and Vietnamese descent) Gender: Female

Female Weight: 55 kg (estimated)

55 kg (estimated) Height: 160 cm (estimated)

160 cm (estimated) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Parents: Adolphus and Tam Wong

Adolphus and Tam Wong Siblings: Andrew and Mimi Wong

Andrew and Mimi Wong Children: Mari and Nikki Hakuta

Mari and Nikki Hakuta Profession: Comedian, actress, writer

Comedian, actress, writer University: University of California

University of California Native language: English

English Instagram: Official profile

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Apart from her hugely successful comedy specials, the famous comedian has had success through other TV shows, including Big Mouth, Tuca & Bertie, and her film Always Be My Maybe, which has contributed to her rise in stardom. These are some of the specifics we know about the star.

Ali Wong’s age

How old is Ali Wong, you may ask? As of May 2022, she is 40 years old and at the peak of her success. She was born in 1982 and celebrates her birthday on the 19th of April.

Nahnatchka Khan, Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves at the premiere of ‘Always Be My Maybe’. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Ali Wong’s height

Although reports differ on the exact measurements, Wong is estimated to be about 160 cm tall.

Ali Wong’s husband

When discussing the comedian's private life, a general question is 'when did Ali Wong get married?'. Wong married Justin Hakuta in 2014 after meeting at a wedding in 2010. The pair seemed to be going strong until Wong issued an official statement in April 2022 announcing their separation and pending divorce.

Ali Wong’s children

Despite the devastating news of their marriage ending, Wong and Hakuta share two beautiful daughters, Mari and Nikki Hakuta. Mari is the eldest, being born in 2015. Nikki followed not long after in 2017.

Ali Wong stars as Doris in ‘American Housewife’. Photo: Ed Herrera

Source: Getty Images

Ali Wong’s profiles

Ali Wong's Instagram page is @aliwong which has 2 million followers as of May 2022. On Twitter, her handle is @aliwong, with 183.8K followers.

What is Ali Wong's nationality?

Ali Wong’s nationality is American, although her family roots are traced back to Chinese and Vietnamese descent; her father is Chinese, and her mom is Vietnamese. Wong is proud of her heritage and discusses it frequently.

Ali Wong’s movies and TV shows

Wong has three Netflix comedy specials: Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. Besides that, she co-wrote, co-produced and co-starred in Always Be My Maybe. TV shows that she featured include American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, Black Box, Are You There, Chelsea, Breaking In, Birds of Prey, The Hero, Father Figures and Savages.

In addition, Wong features as a voice actor in Tuca & Bertie, American Dad! Animals, BoJack Horseman, Onward, Ralph Breaks the Internet and The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Tig Notaro and Ali Wong share a laugh on stage at the ‘Netflix is a Joke’ panel in 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

How rich is Ali Wong?

Wong has earned herself an impressive net worth through her success and hard work. According to various reports, she is estimated to be worth around $3 million as of 2022.

Ali Wong's net worth may be impressive, but her ever growing career as a comedian, actor and writer is equally remarkable, with no sign of the star slowing down. So keep an eye on Wong to see how she continues to grow in both her private and professional life!

READ ALSO: Who is Selbeyonce? Age, real name, gender, getting married, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za discussed another big personality, Selbeyonce. A popular radio host, he brings a unique flair through his 'larger-than-life' persona and massive presence.

Besides his successful gig as a radio show host, the star has also graced our TV screens, making various TV appearances. Here is everything you need to know about the beloved host.

Source: Briefly News