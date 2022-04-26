Rob Dyrdek's net worth, age, wife, children, height, profession, profiles

Rob Dyrdek has been in the limelight for the better part of his life. When he was 16 years old, he became a professional skater, riding for iconic brands like DC Shoe and Alien Workshop. It is interesting how he turned a passion into a multi-million dollar venture. His story is one of a kind, and these details of Rob Dyrdek's net worth are a culmination of his journey up the ladder.

At his age, Dyrdek is living his dream. Photo: @robdyrdek

It has been close to two decades since Dyrdek came to the limelight because of his passion for skating. Not only is he living his dream, but he is a testament that anything is possible and that you can turn a passion into a career. He has built a chain of businesses, started a production company and left an imprint in the skating world. These details about Rob Dyrdek's net worth are a testament to his success.

Rob Dyrdek's profile summary and bio

Full name: Robert Stanley Dyrdek

Robert Stanley Dyrdek Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28th June 1974

28th June 1974 Age: 47 years as of April 2022

47 years as of April 2022 Place of birth: Kettering, Ohio, U.S.

Kettering, Ohio, U.S. Nationality: American

American Height in cm: 170 cm

170 cm Height in inches: 5' 7"

5' 7" Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Profession: Skateboarder, actor, producer, entrepreneur, television personality

Skateboarder, actor, producer, entrepreneur, television personality Years active: 1991–present

1991–present Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Bryiana Noelle Flores

Bryiana Noelle Flores Children: 2

2 Father: Patty Dyrdek

Patty Dyrdek Mother: Gene

Gene Instagram: robdyrdek

robdyrdek Twitter: @robdyrdek

@robdyrdek Facebook: Rob Dyrdek

Rob Dyrdek Website: dyrdek.com

Rob Dyrdek's age

Robert Stanley Dyrdek was born on 28th June 1974 to Patty and Gene Dyrdek in Ohio, USA. Therefore, as of April 2022, he is forty-seven years old.

Rob Dyrdek's family

Did Rob Dyrdek come from money? Not much information is publicly about his family's financial status and whether they played a part in his current financial situation. Nonetheless, they supported his craft and let him explore.

Rob Dyrdek's profession

Rob has built a chain of businesses, started a production company and left an imprint in the skating world. Photo: @DC Shoes

Robert fell in love with sporting at a tender age, and when he was eleven years old, he began skateboarding. He received his first skateboard from Neil Blender, a professional skateboarder. Neil motivated him to get better at the sport. During the early years in the sport, Rob affirmed that he was so determined to become a pro skater and would constantly think of excuses to get out of class to practise.

How did Rob Dyrdek get rich?

Dyrdek got his first sponsorship with the same company endorsing Blender. Therefore, he became a professional skater at the age of twelve. A few years later, Blender and Robert quit their board sponsor and started the Alien Workshop.

At the age of sixteen years old, he quit high school and moved to South California to grow his professional skating career. He would later become an entrepreneur and acquire the company during his post-riding career.

DC Shoes

Does Rob Dyrdek own DC? Months after relocating to South California, Rob started to ride for Droors Clothing, the precursor to DC Shoes. The brand sponsored him between 1995 and 2016. Danny Way founded both DC and Droors.

Other sponsors

While Dyrdek pursued a professional career in skating, he has worked with brands such as Monster Energy, EA Skate and Silver Trucks, a company he helped establish in 2003.

Street League Skateboarding (SLS)

Rob is the founder of the Street League Skateboarding, a skating competition enterprise that has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of America to develop new skate parks in California. The organization was also the centre of focus on Dyrdek's documentary, The Motivation, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Derek has been featured in video games and music videos. He has also partnered with several brands and launched a toy skateboarding crew called Wild Grinders.

Rob Dyrdek's movies and TV shows

Dyrdek first starred in Rob & Big, MTV's reality series, which aired between November 2006 and April 2008.

In February 2009, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory featured Rob, his best friend and the Dyrdek Enterprise staff. The documentary covered Rob's Fantasy Factory, the factory where he runs his business.

The other movies and TV shows affiliated with Rob include:

Street Dreams in 2009

in 2009 Ridiculousness in 2009

in 2009 Punk'd—Justin Bieber in 2012

in 2012 Waiting for Lightning in 2012

in 2012 Amazingness in 2017

Dyrdek also owns Superjacket Productions, a production company, which has produced The Dude Perfect Show.

Rob Dyrdek's wife

Bryiana Noelle Flores and her husband. Photo: @DC Shoes

Rob's wife is Bryiana Noelle Flores, who is an entrepreneur, model and beauty queen. They met on Twitter, and after several dates, they started dating. Rob proposed to Flores at the Aladdin Show at Disneyland before a crowd of people. The couple got married in September 2015 in a private wedding ceremony.

Rob Dyrdek's children

Rob and Bryiana have two kids. The eldest is Kodah Dash, and the youngest is Nala Ryan, their daughter.

Rob Dyrdek's net worth

What is Rob Dyrdek's 2020 worth? As of 2022, his net worth is $50 million.

Rob Dyrdek's house

Rob Dyrdek's house is situated in Aubrey Rd, Beverly Hills. It sits on a 7,567 square feet piece of land. The impressive mansion has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, a private backyard, a swimming pool, fireplace, spa and outdoor kitchen.

Rob got the house for a whopping $8,624,700.

Rob Dyrdek's height

Robert is 170 cm tall. His brown hair and dark brown eyes compliment his looks.

These details about Rob Dyrdek's net worth are a testament to how much being smart can earn you. He pursued his passion and, along the way, found ways of turning it into a multi-million dollar business.

