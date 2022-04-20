Who is Mpho Popps? Age, daughter, wife, tv roles, shows, profiles, net worth

Laughter is the best medicine, and it is not any different when Mpho Popps walks into a room. He radiates good vibes and a uniquely fun sense of humour, and it has earned him a legion of fans in South Africa and beyond. He has turned it into a career and is currently enjoying the fruits of polishing his craft. Who is Mpho Popps?

Making it in the flooded South African entertainment is an uphill task. However, Mpho Popps found a way to manoeuvre his way to become a household name. He had his moment of fame in 2013 after the sixth season of Strictly Come Dancing, and South Africa recognized him as an actor and comedian. Besides establishing a solid foundation, he has been consistent enough to maintain his relevance in the industry. His biography deciphers the unknown details about the sensational comedian.

Mpho Popps' profile summary

Full name: Mpho Modikoane

Nickname: Mpho Popps

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 10th June 1987

10th June 1987 Age: 34 years as of April 2022

34 years as of April 2022 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Occupation: Comedian and actor

Comedian and actor Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Partner: Roseann Hall

Roseann Hall Children: 1

1 Instagram: mphopopps

mphopopps Twitter: @MphoPopps

@MphoPopps Facebook: Mpho Popps

Mpho Popps' biography

The comedian is known for changing the mood in rooms. Most people do not know that cracking jokes is a form of therapy for him. He has fought depression and even admitted to having struggled with anxiety attacks. His career and talent have significantly helped him tame his emotions and cope with the condition.

Nonetheless, despite the struggle, he is why most people love the shows he has featured in. His biography unpacks some of the unknown facts about his life.

How old is Mpho, The comedian?

He was born on 10th June 1984 as Mpho Modikoane. Therefore, Mpho Popps' age is thirty-four as of April 2022.

Mpho Popps' wife

Is Mpho Popps married? The comedian is not married. However, he is currently in a relationship, and his girlfriend's name is Roseann Hall. Roseann was crowned Miss Zimbabwe in 2015.

The couple keeps details about their relationship private. However, snippets to prove they are together have made it to social media. In 2019, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane posted the couple on her Instagram account. The caption of the post expressed her admiration for the couple.

Mpho Popps' daughter

Despite his comical side, Mpho is a responsible father to his daughter, Imani Modikoane. Imani joined grade four in January 2022, and her father could not hide his excitement. He shared a cute father-daughter photo on his Instagram account, admitting how proud he was to be a father to a pupil in grade four. They seem to share a special bond.

Details about Mpho Popps' daughter are not available to the public and it is unclear who the mother of his daughter is. He prefers to keep such details out of the limelight.

Who is Mpho Popps' sister?

Another significant part of Mpho Popps' life is his elder sister. She is called Tumi Mohale, and she has been instrumental in his journey and career. He has admitted severally that Tumi is one of the most significant reasons behind his success. Tumi works as his manager.

Mpho Popps' career

Mpho Popps was noticed in 2009 after he featured in SABC1's reality competition, So You Think You're Funny! He took advantage of the fame he had earned to go on a club circuit in Johannesburg and cemented his name in the world of comedy. He also shared a stage with the country's most talented figures like Marc Lottering and Trevor Noah.

Popps began his career in 2013 after SABC offered him the chance to showcase his talent. He was introduced to South Africans as a guy with stupendous intellectual skills and an incredible sense of humour.

Mpho Popps' TV roles and TV shows

Mpho stole Mzansi's heart through his heartily jokes. As a result, it earned him a chance to grow his acting career. This is a summary of Mpho Popps' shows and the roles he has played:

10 Over 10 - Season 2 as a commentator

- Season 2 as a commentator aYeYe - Season 1 as Lebo

- Season 1 as Lebo Comedy Central Presents ... Live @ Parkers - Season 1 as Mpho Modikoane

... Live @ Parkers - Season 1 as Mpho Modikoane Entangled - Season 1 as Zweli

- Season 1 as Zweli How to Ruin Christmas - Season 1 (The Wedding) as Boyfriend

- Season 1 (The Wedding) as Boyfriend I Love South Africa - Season 1 as a contestant

- Season 1 as a contestant Is That a Fact? - Season 1 as Mpho Mpho Modikoane

- Season 1 as Mpho Mpho Modikoane Late Night with Kgomotso - Season 2 as Mpho Modikoane

- Season 2 as Mpho Modikoane Laugh Out Loud - Season 5 as a guest star

- Season 5 as a guest star Lip Sync Battle Africa - Season 1 as a competitor

- Season 1 as a competitor Red Cake - Not the Cooking Show - Season 1 as a celebrity guest

- Not the Cooking Show - Season 1 as a celebrity guest SAFTAs - Season 15 as the host

- Season 15 as the host So You Think You're Funny! - Season 1 as the host

- Season 1 as the host So You Think You're Funny! - Season 2 as the host

- Season 2 as the host Strictly Come Dancing - Season 6 as a celebrity dancer

- Season 6 as a celebrity dancer Taxi Ride - Season 1 as Kumba

- Season 1 as Kumba The Bantu Hour - Season 1 as Mpho Popps Madikane

- Season 1 as Mpho Popps Madikane The Bantu Hour - Season 2 as a guest

- Season 2 as a guest The Comedy Central Roast - Season 3 as a performer

- Season 3 as a performer The South African Music Awards - Season 24 as the host

- Season 24 as the host The South African Music Awards - Season 25 as the host

- Season 25 as the host Your Perfect Sishebo Show - Season 1 as the presenter

- Season 1 as the presenter Your Perfect Sishebo Show - Season 2 as the presenter

Mpho Popps' net worth

The talented comedian has risen to stardom over the past decade. Apart from cementing his name in the entertainment industry, he has earned a fortune from his career. In 2012 he won the Newcomer award in the South African comic choice awards. He also got nominated twice for the South African comic choice awards.

Details of Mpho Popps' net worth are unverifiable. However, from his posts on social media, he has made a fortune in his career since he looks financially stable.

Mpho Popps' nomination

On April 14, 2022 it was posted on Mpho Popps' Instagram that he had been nominated by DSTvZa for Mzanzi's Favourite Comedian award. He urged his fans to do the right thing and vote for their favourite even if it is not him. He stated that as a nation we must just get used to voting because it is good practice. True words spoken by this talented South African comedian.

These details about the talented Mpho Popps highlight the comedian's life and some of the unknown facts about his life. Even though he prefers to keep some details away from the limelight, he oozes joy and good vibes to those around him. He is also a proud and responsible father to his daughter.

