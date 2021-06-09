100+ cool anime girl names and their meanings with pictures
Anime girl names can be bold, charming, or uniquely creative. The best anime character names depict the awesome leading ladies of anime that inspire us and change our perceptions about animation altogether. This post offers 100+ anime girl names and pictures for you to select from, whether you are looking for a name for your kid, a character, or a loved one.
Anime is a beautiful form of art that depicts an exciting plot, captivating protagonists, gorgeous imagery, and human emotions supporting the ideals of partnership and community, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or generation. The anime names listed here perfectly suit these characteristics.
100+ Anime girl names and pictures
From cute anime girl names like Erza Scarlet, Saber, and Kushina Uzumaki to strong anime girl names like Hinata and Rias, this article is packed with spunk. The female anime names below will certainly tickle your fancy.
1. Asuka
The Japanese title Asuka stands for 'fragrance' or 'perfume.'
2. Akeno
The moniker Akeno defines a 'shining field.'
3. Akito
Akito is a Japanese name that translates to a 'smart person.'
4. Balalaika
Balalaika refers to a stringed instrument of Russian origin.
5. Akane
The Japanese title Akane means 'deep red colour.'
6. Boa
Boa is an Urdu name and it translates to a 'sister.'
7. Chika
This Japanese name means 'thousand,' as (chi) meaning 'wisdom, intellect.'
8. Ami
The name Ami is of Latin and Persian origin and it means 'beloved.'
9. Asami
The name Asami is Japanese and means 'hemp.'
10. Ayano
Ayano means 'colour.'
11. Fujiko
Fujiko stands for a 'child of wisteria.'
12. Daisuke
Daisuke implies 'assistance' or 'very helpful.'
13. Eiko
The title Eiko refers to 'prosperous' or 'flourishing.'
14. Aletta
The moniker Aletta stands for 'one with wings' in Spanish.
15. Emi
This name of Asian origin translates to 'great blessing.'
16. Daiki
This Japanese name Daiki means 'noble and great.'
17. Ennis
The title Ennis is a girl’s name of Irish origin, and it stands for 'from the island.'
18. Etsuko
Etsuko is a Japanese name and means 'happy child.'
19. Emiko
Emiko is a name of Japanese origin that means 'blessed young one.'
20. Galaxia
Derived from English origin, it is a variation of Galaxy and means ‘higher galactic level’.
21. Hideko
The Japanese name Hideko means 'excellent child.'
22. Hikari
This Japanese name Hikari means 'light.'
23. Haruhi
Haruhi refers to 'spring day.'
24. Hannya
Hannya means 'a place to rest; to be happy' and is a form of Hania or Hanna in Hebrew, Arabic.
25. Ichigo
Ichigo means 'strawberry' in Japanese.
26. Hiruka
Hiruka is a Japanese moniker that means 'distance.'
27. Hana
The vivid name Hana means 'bud,' or 'blossom,' and is of Japanese origin.
28. Himiko
Himiko means 'sun princess' in Japanese.
29. Izumi
Izumi stands for 'spring' or 'fountain.'
30. Isamu
The name Isamu has a Japanese origin and means 'courageous.'
31. Junko
Junko means 'obedient' or 'pure' in Japanese.
32. Itsuki
This Japanese moniker Itsuki means 'timber trees.'
33. Kazuko
The title Kazuko means 'peaceful child.'
34. Kokoro
Kokoro in Japanese stands for 'heart'.
35. Kaede
Kaede means 'maple tree' in Japanese.
36. Konan
Konan means 'warlike' in old English.
37. Kurumi
Kurumi is of Japanese origin and means 'walnut.'
38. Kaeda
This Japanese name means 'maple leaf.'
39. Kuroha
Kuroha is of Japanese origin and means 'expert.'
40. Kameko
The Japanese title Kameko perfectly defines a 'little goddess.'
41. Kanon
Kanon stands for 'sound.'
42. Kaoru
Kaori is Japanese, and it defines 'fragrance.'
43. Kasumi
Kasumi defines 'mist' and it is of Japanese origin.
44. Masami
The name Masami is of Japanese origin and defines 'becoming beautiful.'
45. Maiyu
The Japanese word Maiyu defines 'true gentleness.'
46. Lina
In Arabic, 'Lina' refers to a ‘young palm tree,’ and 'tender,' or 'tenderness.'
47. Mei
The Romanised spelling of the Chinese surname, Mei, stands for 'beauty.’
48. Michiko
The Japanese name Michiko means 'child of wisdom.'
49. Misaki
The Japanese name Misaki means 'beautiful bloom.'
50. Minori
Minori is a Japanese name that means 'truth.'
51. Miyuki
Miyuki stands for 'a wonderful blessing.'
52. Mizuki
The title Mizuki defines the 'beautiful moon.'
53. Natsuki
Natsuki is a combination of the Japanese words (na) for 'vegetables' and (Tsuki) for 'moon.'
54. Nao
Nao perfectly defines 'affection' or 'love' in Japanese.
55. Nanami
Nanami stands for 'seven oceans.'
56. Naru
The name Naru is of Japanese origin, and it means 'to become.'
57. Naomi
The title Naomi is of Hebrew origin, and it stands for 'pleasant.'
58. Nami
Nami defines a 'beautiful, red apple,' and is of Japanese origin.
59. Nana
Nana is a French word that signifies 'grace.'
60. Noa
Noa is of Hebrew origin and stands for 'motion.'
61. Nezuko
The title Nezuko stands for 'snowball flower'.
62. Nori
This name of Japanese origin means 'doctrine or seaweed.'
63. Noriko
The moniker Noriko defines as 'law and order.'
64. Nobuko
The Japanese name Nobuko means 'trustworthy.'
65. Oiwa
In Japanese legend, Oiwa is the name of a wicked female ghost.
66. Raynare
It is an Anglo-Saxon moniker from the German Raginhari, which means 'council' or 'army.'
67.Rias
Rias stands for 'drop of the sea,' or 'star of the sea.'
68. Reiko
The Japanese word Reiko means 'gratitude.'
69. Rikko
Rikko is a title that stands for 'truth.'
70. Revy
Revy stands for a ‘sea of kindness.’
71. Rikka
This word is of Teutonic origin, and it means 'tranquil leader.'
72. Rika
The moniker Rika means ‘fragrance’ or ‘eternal ruler.’
73. Sakura
Sakura translates to ‘Cherry Blossom.'
74. Rine
Rine stands for 'dignity.'
75. Sora
The Japanese moniker, Sora, implies the 'sky.'
76. Shizuru
This is one of the most beautiful anime girl names and it stands for a ‘precious stone.’
77. Torai
Torai of Japanese origin, and it means ‘tigress.’
78. Tamami
Tamari implies a ‘beautiful gem or jewel.’
79. Tsubasa
Tsubasa is defined as ‘flying wings’ in Japanese traditions.
80. Tomiko
Tomiko defines 'wealth' or a 'happy child' and is of Japanese origin.
81. Uzume
Uzume is Japanese and in English translates to 'whirl.'
82. Umeno
The title Umeno translates to ‘plum fields.’
83. Usagi
In Japanese, Usagi implies a ‘rabbit.’
84. Wakana
This moniker signifies ‘harmony’ or ‘music.’
85. Utsumi
The Japanese title Utsumi means 'sky.'
86. Yumi
Yumi is defined in English as an 'archery bow.'
87. Wataru
The title Wataru translates to ‘cross over’ and is derived from Japanese.
88. Wakumi
Wakumi is of Japanese origin and implies ‘spring water.’
89. Yuna
Yuna stands for 'kindness' or 'night.'
90. Yasu
This Japanese moniker stands for 'calm' or 'peace.'
91. Yumi
The title Yumi translates to 'archer.'
92. Yoi
Yoi defines a 'birth at night.'
93. Zuiko
This Japanese title implies 'Godly light.'
94. Zynko
This Japanese title stands for 'genuine' or 'pure.'
95. Zakuri
Zakuri translated from Japanese to English is 'fruit.'
96. Zabbon
The correct meaning of Zabbon in English is 'immoral.'
97. Zala
The meaning of Zala is 'beautiful.'
98. Yoshiko
Yoshiko stands for a ‘virtuous and beautiful child.’
99. Zanza
Zanza is an African musical instrument.
100. Zarbon
The moniker Zarbon stands for 'elite warrior.'
The term anime is derived from the English word ‘animation’ and describes anything animation related, regardless of the origin or style. Anime is a unique blend of graphic art and other creative ways that feature genres such as magic, adventure, romance, supernatural aspects, fantasy, and action to provide a fun diversion from the harsh reality of everyday life.
The anime girl names listed in our article are all specially chosen to represent mystery, passion, mythical creatures, and divine mythology to create a delightful redirection from the hardships of ordinary living. Let us know in the comments section which anime name is your favourite!
Source: Briefly.co.za