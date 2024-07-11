Kota Joe menu: Latest 2024 prices and top dishes at a glance
Kota Joe is a chain restaurant that started in 2011 and boasts two locations in Ekurhuleni: Edenvale and Boksburg. It is known for its casual dining atmosphere and menu, which includes burgers, milkshakes, and other diner-style foods with a South African twist. Find out what is on the Kota Joe's menu in 2024.
Kota Joe chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction and at affordable prices. They are popular for their 'Kota' sandwiches, which are unique to South Africa and consist of a hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with various ingredients, such as French fries, cheese, and meats.
Kota Joe menu and price
According to Eat Out, owner Paul Figueira opened the first shop in 2011, aiming to attract students and youngsters with good quality street food. The Kota Joe menu features various exciting meals, including pizzas, burgers, toasted sandwiches, ice cream cone variations, and shakes. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Check out the list below for your favourite Kota Joe menu in South Africa.
New Kotas
Joe Kota's restaurant has introduced a new menu that offers an array of unique and delicious dishes, including various traditional South African street food. Check their prices below.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Roast beef
|Garlic & thyme spiced chips, roast beef & onion gravy
|R99.90
|Cheesy beef pastrami
|Chips, beef pastrami, onions, green peppers & cheese sauce
|R104.90
|Dunked crumbed chicken
|Chips, crumbed chicken fillet dunked in American Buffalo sauce, Cheese, bacon, onion rings & KJ Mayo
|R104.90
|Butter chicken
|Chips, chicken, butter chicken sauce & fresh coriander
|R94.90
|Chilli cheese
|Garlic & thyme spiced chips, succulent, tender beef strips, red chilli,peppadew, grated cheese, KJ hot sauce & cheese sauce
|R99.90
|Sweet chilli chicken
|Chips, grilled basted chicken fillet, sesame seeds, feta, avocado & sweet chilli sauce
|R94.90
|Jozi
|Chakalaka, chips, Poloni, cheese, Vienna,Russian, egg & our secret sauce
|R79.90
|Trinchado
|Chips, rump cubes & trinchado sauce
|R94. 90
|Club
|Chips, bacon, chicken mayo, avocado, garnish & tangyhoney mustard mayo
|R104.90
|Grilled deboned chicken
|Chips, deboned chicken thigh & our secret marinade
|R94.90
|Shawarma
|Chips, succulent tender beef strips, tomato, cucumber, hummus & tzatziki
|R81.90
|Dagwood
|Chips, pure beef patty, cheese, ham, bacon, egg, garnish & dagwood sauce
|R89.90
|Mince and cheese
|Chips, beef mince, grated cheese & secret sauce
|R75.90
|Chicken strip
|Chips, crispy chicken strips - cheese, pepper or mushroom sauce
|R76.90
|Chicken mayo
|Chips, chicken mayo & crispy bacon bits
|R77.90
|Steak, egg & chips
|Chips, Prego basted rump, fried egg, cheese, pepper or mushroom sauce
|R99.90
|Rib
|Chips, tender basted pork rib patty &secret rib sauce
|R71.90
|Prego
|Chips, succulent tender beef/chicken &secret Prego sauce
|R79.90
|Cheeseburger
|Chips, pure beef patty, cheese, garnish & KJ burger sauce
|R71.90
|Crumbed chicken
|Chips, crumbed chicken fillet, cheese, garnish & KJ mayo
|R75.90
Junior Kotas
|Item
|Price
|Chilli Cheese
|R55.90
|Prego
|R51.90
|Mince & Cheese
|R50.90
|Shawarma
|R54.90
|Crumbed Chicken
|R50.90
|Chicken Strip
|R52.90
Roadhouse classic
The roadhouse classics menu at Kota Joe offers a nostalgic selection of dishes, including toasted mince, cheese, butter chicken, rice and robust. Here is an overview of their prices.
|Item
|Price
|Toasted Mince & Cheese
|R52.90
|Toasted Dagwood
|R88.90
|Toasted Chicken Mayo
|R52.90
|Toasted Rump Steak & Fried Onion
|R86.90
|Hake & Chips
|R68.90
|Russian & Chips
|R52.90
|Butter chicken & rice
|R99.90
|Curry & Rice
|R99.90
|Toasted Blondie
|R99.90
Toasties
Toasties at Joe Kota's restaurant is a selection of toasted sandwiches known for their crispy exteriors and delicious fillings. They are perfect for a quick and comforting meal. Here are some toasties offered at the South African restaurant.
|Item
|Price
|Bacon, Avo & Feta
|R60.90
|Ham & Cheese (Single)
|R36.90
|Ham & Cheese (Double)
|R52.90
|Ham, Cheese & Tomato (Single)
|R40.90
|Ham, Cheese & Tomato (Double)
|R54.90
|Cheese & Tomato (Single)
|R33.90
|Cheese & Tomato (Double)
|R52.90
|Bacon & egg (Single)
|R51.90
|Bacon & egg (Double)
|R73.90
|Bacon, egg & cheese (Single)
|R55.90
|Bacon, egg & cheese (Double)
|R77.90
|Bacon, egg & chips (Single)
|R55.90
|Bacon, egg & chips (Double)
|R77.90
Kota Joe Dogs
|Item
|Price (Dog)
|Price (Super)
|KJ cheesy beef pastrami
|R59.90
|R84.90
|KJ Crumbed Chicken Dog
|R51.90
|R71.90
|KJ Chilli Dog
|R55.90
|R77.90
|KJ Jalapeno Cheese Dog
|R41.90
|R62.90
|KJ Dog
|R38.90
|R62.90
Burgers
The burger menu features flavourful burgers designed to satisfy all tastes. Note that all burgers are served with chips. Here are some types of burgers offered at the South African restaurant.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Classic
|Beef patty, lettuce, tomato & our KJ burger sauce
|R68.90
|Cheesy Jalapeno & peppadew
|Classic beef burger, jalapeño, peppadew,cheese slice & cheese sauce
|R89.90
|Double rib & cheese
|Tender basted pork rib patties, lettuce,gherkins, cheese slice, BBQ & cheese sauce
|R99.90
|Grilled chicken
|Grilled chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato,KJ mayo & chicken basted sauce
|R71.90
|Crumbed chicken
|Crumbed chicken fillet, lettuce,tomato & secret sauce
|R75.90
|Blondie
|Classic beef burger, Prego steak, ham,bacon, fried egg, fried onion & cheese slice
|R104.90
|Cheesy bacon
|Classic beef burger, bacon, cheese slice& cheese sauce
|R99.90
|Chilli cheese & bacon
|Classic beef burger, bacon, red chilli,KJ hot sauce, cheese slice & cheese sauce
|R102.90
Wraps
Kota Joe also offers various wraps. Note that all baskets come with chips, onion rings and a choice of your Kota Joe flavour source.
|Item
|Price
|Nuggets
|R124.90
|Wings
|R99.90
|Ribs & wings
|R143.90
|Chicken strips
|R87.90
|Ribs
|R125.90
Shakes
|Item
|Price
|Lotus Biscoff
|R69.90
|Choc mousse & Ferrero Rocher
|R79.90
|Caramello bear
|R79.90
|Crème brûlée
|R59.90
|Strawberry whirl
|R56.90
|Top deck
|R73.90
|Peppermint Oreo
|R71.90
|Choc kits
|R51.90
|Nutella coffee
|R71.90
|Zoo biscuit
|R46.90
|Ferrero Rocher
|R70.90
|Nutella
|R71.90
|Crunchie
|R58.90
|Salted caramel
|R58.90
|Honeycomb & milky bar
|R73.90
|Oreo espresso dark chocolate
|R75.90
|Nutella custard crunch
|R73.90
|Oreo & peanut butter
|R59.90
|Peanut butter & banana
|R59.90
|Nutty Nutella
|R77.90
|Frulata
|R55.90
|Custard crunchie
|R69.90
|Black Forest
|R70.90
|Turkish delight
|R70.90
|Milo
|R44.90
|Fudge brownie
|R71.90
|Cookies & cream
|R46.90
|Ferrero & Oreo
|R75.90
|Aero peppermint
|R59.90
Retro shakes
|Item
|Price
|Chocolate
|R36.90
|Strawberry
|R36.90
|Vanilla
|R36.90
|Banana
|R36.90
|Lime
|R36.90
|Passion Fruit
|R36.90
|Bubble gum
|R36.90
|Blueberry
|R36.90
|Butter Caramel
|R36.90
|Custard
|R36.90
Twirlers
|Item
|Price
|Top deck
|R57.90
|Zoo biscuit
|R52.90
|Fudge brownie
|R57.90
|Ferrero Rocher
|R57.90
|Nutty choc
|R54.90
|Peppermint choc
|R54.90
Kota Joe pizza menu
Kota Joe offers a variety of pizzas, focusing on classic and flavourful options. All pizzas come standard with napolitana sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Shawarma
|Hummus & tomato base, chopped tomatoes, onions, beef or chicken strips & tzatziki sauce
|R117.90
|Butter chicken and Halloumi
|Butter chicken, deep-fried halloumi & fresh coriander
|R125.90
|Veggie
|Mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, garlic, sliced olives & mixed herbs
|R99.90
|Sweet BBQ chicken and pine
|Tomato base, chicken, sweet BBQ sauce & pineapple
|R99.90
|Chicken mayo and bacon
|Mayo base, chicken, crispy bacon, avocado & mixed herbs
|R125.90
|Bacon, avocado and feta
|Crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta, avocado & mixed herbs
|R117.00
|Sweet chilli chicken and pine
|Chicken, peppadew, feta, pineapple, sweet chilli sauce & mixed herbs
|R117.90
|Pepperoni
|Pepperoni & mixed herbs
|R97.90
|Rib
|BBQ base, deboned ribs, BBQ mayo & mixed herbs
|R101.90
|Nacho
|Spicy mince, nachos, KJ salsa sauce, jalapeño & avocado
|R110.90
|Cheesy peppadews
|Tomato base, cheddar, mozzarella, feta, peppadews & mixed herbs
|R99.90
|Margherita
|Mozzarella cheese, napolitana sauce & mixed herbs
|R78.90
|Regina
|Ham & mushroom
|R96.90
|Mexicana
|Mince, chilli, onion, green pepper & garlic
|R118.90
|Hawaiian
|Ham and pineapple
|R97.90
|Jozi
|Russian, bacon, ham, mushrooms, mixed peppers & garlic
|R133.90
|Chicken and mushroom
|Chicken, mushroom, garlic and caramelised onions
|R115.90
|Focaccia
|Mixed herbs and garlic
|R56.90
|Cheese Focaccia
|Cheese, mixed herbs and garlic
|R75.90
Ice cream
Kota Joe's ice cream menu includes strawberry whirl, chocolate nut flake, Ferrero Rocher, and top deck. Their prices are below.
|Item
|Price (cones)
|Price (cups)
|Lotus Biscoff
|R29.90
|R37.90
|Top deck
|R36.90
|R44.90
|Ferrero Rocher
|R36.90
|R44.90
|Zoo Biscuit
|R26.90
|R34.90
|Cookies and cream
|R23.90
|R31.90
|Strawberry whirl
|R26.90
|R34.90
|JoJo
|R19.90
|R23.90
|Choc nut flake
|R33.90
|R41.90
|Choc nut
|R26.90
|R35.90
|Choc flake
|R31.90
|R35.90
|Choc top
|R23.90
|R28.90
Kota Joe basket combo
Kota Joe's basket combo can include wings, nuggets and ribs. Note that all baskets come with chips, onion rings and a choice of your KJ flavour sauce.
|Item
|Price
|Nuggets
|R124.90
|Wings
|R99.90
|Ribs and wings
|R143.90
|Chicken strips
|R87.90
|Ribs
|R125.90
Hot beverages
|Item
|Price
|Milo
|R34.90
|Cafe mocha
|R36.90
|Cappuccino
|R33.90
|Cafe Latte
|R33.90
|Hot chocolate
|R34.90
|White coffee
|R26.90
|Black coffee
|R24.90
|Chai Latte
|R50.90
Kota Joe drinks
|Item
|Price
|Buddy soda drinks
|R25.90
|Appletizer/grapetizer
|R26.90
|Iced tea peach/lemon
|R24.90
|Still water/sparkling water
|R17.90
|Sir fruit (orange/cocktail, guava/mango)
|R30.90
Waffles
|Item
|Price (triangle-shaped)
|Price (circle-shaped)
|Lotus Biscoff
|R54.90
|R78.90
|Nutella and Oreo
|R54.90
|R78.90
|M&M, Nutella and peanut butter
|R61.90
|R88.90
|Ferrero Rocher and Nutella
|R61.90
|R88.90
|Top deck
|R54.90
|R78.90
|Bar-one and caramel
|R54.90
|R78.90
|Nutella
|R54.90
|R78.90
|Bar-one and banana
|R54.90
|R78.90
|White chocolate and Oreo
|R54.90
|R78.90
|Cinnamon and sugar with syrup
|R41.90
|R59.90
The Kota Joe menu offers a variety of delicacies, including burgers, pizzas, milkshakes, and tasty ice cream. With the comprehensive Kota Joe menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the Kota Joe Roadhouse near you for a mouthwatering meal. Remember that these Kota Joe meals change prices over time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
