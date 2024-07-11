Kota Joe menu: Latest 2024 prices and top dishes at a glance

Kota Joe is a chain restaurant that started in 2011 and boasts two locations in Ekurhuleni: Edenvale and Boksburg. It is known for its casual dining atmosphere and menu, which includes burgers, milkshakes, and other diner-style foods with a South African twist. Find out what is on the Kota Joe's menu in 2024.

Kota Joe chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction and at affordable prices. They are popular for their 'Kota' sandwiches, which are unique to South Africa and consist of a hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with various ingredients, such as French fries, cheese, and meats.

Kota Joe menu and price

According to Eat Out, owner Paul Figueira opened the first shop in 2011, aiming to attract students and youngsters with good quality street food. The Kota Joe menu features various exciting meals, including pizzas, burgers, toasted sandwiches, ice cream cone variations, and shakes. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Check out the list below for your favourite Kota Joe menu in South Africa.

New Kotas

Joe Kota's restaurant has introduced a new menu that offers an array of unique and delicious dishes, including various traditional South African street food. Check their prices below.

Item Description Price Roast beef Garlic & thyme spiced chips, roast beef & onion gravy R99.90 Cheesy beef pastrami Chips, beef pastrami, onions, green peppers & cheese sauce R104.90 Dunked crumbed chicken Chips, crumbed chicken fillet dunked in American Buffalo sauce, Cheese, bacon, onion rings & KJ Mayo R104.90 Butter chicken Chips, chicken, butter chicken sauce & fresh coriander R94.90 Chilli cheese Garlic & thyme spiced chips, succulent, tender beef strips, red chilli, peppadew, grated cheese, KJ hot sauce & cheese sauce R99.90 Sweet chilli chicken Chips, grilled basted chicken fillet, sesame seeds, feta, avocado & sweet chilli sauce R94.90 Jozi Chakalaka, chips, Poloni, cheese, Vienna, Russian, egg & our secret sauce R79.90 Trinchado Chips, rump cubes & trinchado sauce R94. 90 Club Chips, bacon, chicken mayo, avocado, garnish & tangy honey mustard mayo R104.90 Grilled deboned chicken Chips, deboned chicken thigh & our secret marinade R94.90 Shawarma Chips, succulent tender beef strips, tomato, cucumber, hummus & tzatziki R81.90 Dagwood Chips, pure beef patty, cheese, ham, bacon, egg, garnish & dagwood sauce R89.90 Mince and cheese Chips, beef mince, grated cheese & secret sauce R75.90 Chicken strip Chips, crispy chicken strips - cheese, pepper or mushroom sauce R76.90 Chicken mayo Chips, chicken mayo & crispy bacon bits R77.90 Steak, egg & chips Chips, Prego basted rump, fried egg, cheese, pepper or mushroom sauce R99.90 Rib Chips, tender basted pork rib patty & secret rib sauce R71.90 Prego Chips, succulent tender beef/chicken & secret Prego sauce R79.90 Cheeseburger Chips, pure beef patty, cheese, garnish & KJ burger sauce R71.90 Crumbed chicken Chips, crumbed chicken fillet, cheese, garnish & KJ mayo R75.90

Junior Kotas

Item Price Chilli Cheese R55.90 Prego R51.90 Mince & Cheese R50.90 Shawarma R54.90 Crumbed Chicken R50.90 Chicken Strip R52.90

Roadhouse classic

The roadhouse classics menu at Kota Joe offers a nostalgic selection of dishes, including toasted mince, cheese, butter chicken, rice and robust. Here is an overview of their prices.

Item Price Toasted Mince & Cheese R52.90 Toasted Dagwood R88.90 Toasted Chicken Mayo R52.90 Toasted Rump Steak & Fried Onion R86.90 Hake & Chips R68.90 Russian & Chips R52.90 Butter chicken & rice R99.90 Curry & Rice R99.90 Toasted Blondie R99.90

Toasties

Toasties at Joe Kota's restaurant is a selection of toasted sandwiches known for their crispy exteriors and delicious fillings. They are perfect for a quick and comforting meal. Here are some toasties offered at the South African restaurant.

Item Price Bacon, Avo & Feta R60.90 Ham & Cheese (Single) R36.90 Ham & Cheese (Double) R52.90 Ham, Cheese & Tomato (Single) R40.90 Ham, Cheese & Tomato (Double) R54.90 Cheese & Tomato (Single) R33.90 Cheese & Tomato (Double) R52.90 Bacon & egg (Single) R51.90 Bacon & egg (Double) R73.90 Bacon, egg & cheese (Single) R55.90 Bacon, egg & cheese (Double) R77.90 Bacon, egg & chips (Single) R55.90 Bacon, egg & chips (Double) R77.90

Kota Joe Dogs

Item Price (Dog) Price (Super) KJ cheesy beef pastrami R59.90 R84.90 KJ Crumbed Chicken Dog R51.90 R71.90 KJ Chilli Dog R55.90 R77.90 KJ Jalapeno Cheese Dog R41.90 R62.90 KJ Dog R38.90 R62.90

Burgers

The burger menu features flavourful burgers designed to satisfy all tastes. Note that all burgers are served with chips. Here are some types of burgers offered at the South African restaurant.

Item Description Price Classic Beef patty, lettuce, tomato & our KJ burger sauce R68.90 Cheesy Jalapeno & peppadew Classic beef burger, jalapeño, peppadew, cheese slice & cheese sauce R89.90 Double rib & cheese Tender basted pork rib patties, lettuce, gherkins, cheese slice, BBQ & cheese sauce R99.90 Grilled chicken Grilled chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, KJ mayo & chicken basted sauce R71.90 Crumbed chicken Crumbed chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato & secret sauce R75.90 Blondie Classic beef burger, Prego steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, fried onion & cheese slice R104.90 Cheesy bacon Classic beef burger, bacon, cheese slice & cheese sauce R99.90 Chilli cheese & bacon Classic beef burger, bacon, red chilli, KJ hot sauce, cheese slice & cheese sauce R102.90

Wraps

Kota Joe also offers various wraps. Note that all baskets come with chips, onion rings and a choice of your Kota Joe flavour source.

Item Price Nuggets R124.90 Wings R99.90 Ribs & wings R143.90 Chicken strips R87.90 Ribs R125.90

Shakes

Item Price Lotus Biscoff R69.90 Choc mousse & Ferrero Rocher R79.90 Caramello bear R79.90 Crème brûlée R59.90 Strawberry whirl R56.90 Top deck R73.90 Peppermint Oreo R71.90 Choc kits R51.90 Nutella coffee R71.90 Zoo biscuit R46.90 Ferrero Rocher R70.90 Nutella R71.90 Crunchie R58.90 Salted caramel R58.90 Honeycomb & milky bar R73.90 Oreo espresso dark chocolate R75.90 Nutella custard crunch R73.90 Oreo & peanut butter R59.90 Peanut butter & banana R59.90 Nutty Nutella R77.90 Frulata R55.90 Custard crunchie R69.90 Black Forest R70.90 Turkish delight R70.90 Milo R44.90 Fudge brownie R71.90 Cookies & cream R46.90 Ferrero & Oreo R75.90 Aero peppermint R59.90

Retro shakes

Item Price Chocolate R36.90 Strawberry R36.90 Vanilla R36.90 Banana R36.90 Lime R36.90 Passion Fruit R36.90 Bubble gum R36.90 Blueberry R36.90 Butter Caramel R36.90 Custard R36.90

Twirlers

Item Price Top deck R57.90 Zoo biscuit R52.90 Fudge brownie R57.90 Ferrero Rocher R57.90 Nutty choc R54.90 Peppermint choc R54.90

Kota Joe pizza menu

Kota Joe offers a variety of pizzas, focusing on classic and flavourful options. All pizzas come standard with napolitana sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

Item Description Price Shawarma Hummus & tomato base, chopped tomatoes, onions, beef or chicken strips & tzatziki sauce R117.90 Butter chicken and Halloumi Butter chicken, deep-fried halloumi & fresh coriander R125.90 Veggie Mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, garlic, sliced olives & mixed herbs R99.90 Sweet BBQ chicken and pine Tomato base, chicken, sweet BBQ sauce & pineapple R99.90 Chicken mayo and bacon Mayo base, chicken, crispy bacon, avocado & mixed herbs R125.90 Bacon, avocado and feta Crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta, avocado & mixed herbs R117.00 Sweet chilli chicken and pine Chicken, peppadew, feta, pineapple, sweet chilli sauce & mixed herbs R117.90 Pepperoni Pepperoni & mixed herbs R97.90 Rib BBQ base, deboned ribs, BBQ mayo & mixed herbs R101.90 Nacho Spicy mince, nachos, KJ salsa sauce, jalapeño & avocado R110.90 Cheesy peppadews Tomato base, cheddar, mozzarella, feta, peppadews & mixed herbs R99.90 Margherita Mozzarella cheese, napolitana sauce & mixed herbs R78.90 Regina Ham & mushroom R96.90 Mexicana Mince, chilli, onion, green pepper & garlic R118.90 Hawaiian Ham and pineapple R97.90 Jozi Russian, bacon, ham, mushrooms, mixed peppers & garlic R133.90 Chicken and mushroom Chicken, mushroom, garlic and caramelised onions R115.90 Focaccia Mixed herbs and garlic R56.90 Cheese Focaccia Cheese, mixed herbs and garlic R75.90

Ice cream

Kota Joe's ice cream strawberry whirl, chocolate nut flake, Ferrero Rocher, and top deck. Their prices are below.

Item Price (cones) Price (cups) Lotus Biscoff R29.90 R37.90 Top deck R36.90 R44.90 Ferrero Rocher R36.90 R44.90 Zoo Biscuit R26.90 R34.90 Cookies and cream R23.90 R31.90 Strawberry whirl R26.90 R34.90 JoJo R19.90 R23.90 Choc nut flake R33.90 R41.90 Choc nut R26.90 R35.90 Choc flake R31.90 R35.90 Choc top R23.90 R28.90

Kota Joe basket combo

Kota Joe's basket combo can include wings, nuggets and ribs. Note that all baskets come with chips, onion rings and a choice of your KJ flavour sauce.

Item Price Nuggets R124.90 Wings R99.90 Ribs and wings R143.90 Chicken strips R87.90 Ribs R125.90

Hot beverages

Item Price Milo R34.90 Cafe mocha R36.90 Cappuccino R33.90 Cafe Latte R33.90 Hot chocolate R34.90 White coffee R26.90 Black coffee R24.90 Chai Latte R50.90

Kota Joe drinks

Item Price Buddy soda drinks R25.90 Appletizer/grapetizer R26.90 Iced tea peach/lemon R24.90 Still water/sparkling water R17.90 Sir fruit (orange/cocktail, guava/mango) R30.90

Waffles

Item Price (triangle-shaped) Price (circle-shaped) Lotus Biscoff R54.90 R78.90 Nutella and Oreo R54.90 R78.90 M&M, Nutella and peanut butter R61.90 R88.90 Ferrero Rocher and Nutella R61.90 R88.90 Top deck R54.90 R78.90 Bar-one and caramel R54.90 R78.90 Nutella R54.90 R78.90 Bar-one and banana R54.90 R78.90 White chocolate and Oreo R54.90 R78.90 Cinnamon and sugar with syrup R41.90 R59.90

The Kota Joe menu offers a variety of delicacies, including burgers, pizzas, milkshakes, and tasty ice cream. With the comprehensive Kota Joe menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the Kota Joe Roadhouse near you for a mouthwatering meal. Remember that these Kota Joe meals change prices over time.

