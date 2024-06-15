Global site navigation

Turn 'n Tender menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Services

Turn 'n Tender menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

by  Bennett Yates 5 min read

Turn 'n Tender is a chain of restaurants in South Africa that opened its doors in 1977 when it opened its first branch in Greenside, Johannesburg. Four brothers run the steakhouse, where friends and families gather to soak up the friendly atmosphere and savour their succulent dishes. Discover the Turn 'n Tender menu and prices.

Turn 'n Tender menu
The steakhouse offers an ideal venue for all your everyday occasions. Photo: @Turn 'n Tender on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Since the food joint started operating, it has become famous for its great steak, excellent wine, and warm and welcoming atmosphere, where customers become friends. Visit them today to unwind as you enjoy a sizzling steak, fine wine, warm hospitality, and great value.

Turn 'n Tender menu and prices

Turn 'n Tender features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, desserts, steak, and beverages. Turn 'n Tender prices also vary depending on the item and quantity of the orders. The steakhouse is also an ideal venue for all your everyday occasions as they have ample space and their delicious meals have fair prices, as seen in their menu below:

Read also

Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024

Starters

Explore Turn 'n Tender's tantalising first-course meals featuring chicken livers, seafood soup, snails, lab tails and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.

ItemPrice
Butternut SoupR69
Seafood SoupR145
Marrow Bones R79
Crumbed Mushrooms R85
Beef Short Rib Rashers R89
Halloumi Cheese R89
Rump CarpaccioR95
Chicken Livers R89
Calamari Tubes R109
Mussels R119
Snails R115
Squid Heads R109
Lamb Tails R159

Salads

Turn 'n Tender menu
The steakhouse offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. Photo: @Turn 'n Tender on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Turn 'n Tender offers a variety of salads, as seen below:

ItemPrice
Sweetcorn R89
French R89
Sweetcorn And Chicken R115
Roasted Butternut R99
Greek R109
Blue Cheese R119
Roasted Butternut and Steak R149

Steak

Turn 'n Tenders steak is of the highest quality.

ItemPrice
Sirloin R185 200gR225 300g
Rump – No FatR185 200gR225 300g
Rump – With FatR185 200gR225 300g
Point Rump (Signature Cut)R265 300gR319 400G
Fillet R245 200gR285 300g
Rib eyeR289 300g

Read also

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices (2024)

Combo

ItemPrice
Steak and CalamariR285
Steak and PrawnR289
BeefR349
Pork LoinR365
Steak and Boerewors R239

Desserts

Turn 'n Tender desserts
Enjoy a caramelised, sweet, traditional South African dessert. Photo: @Fascinadora (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Are you a fan of desserts? Turn 'n Tender's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

ItemPrice
Bread and Butter PuddingR85
Crème BrûléeR69
Ice CreamR75
Chocolate MousseR95
Malva PuddingR75
Panna CottaR89
Baked Cheesecake R85

Cold Beverages

Turn 'n Tender beverage menu has the following items:

ItemPrice
Soft DrinksR30
Cordial and MixerR34
Grapetiser® or Appletiser®R45
Red Bull TmR45
Glass Bottled Still or Sparkling Mineral Water 250ml R24/ 750ml R46
Milkshakes Vanilla or StrawberryR49

Hot Beverages

Enjoy your favourite hot beverages at Turn 'n Tender at the following prices:

ItemsPrice
AmericanoR29
Single EspressoR29
Double EspressoR36
CappuccinoR37
Cappuccino with CreamR39
LattéR39
Five Roses TeaR27
Herbal TeaR28
Red Latté®R40
Red Cappuccino®R40
Hot ChocolateR40

Read also

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Extras

Enjoy Turn 'n Tender's unique dishes with the following sides:

ItemsPrice
Pap & GravyR40
Onion RingsR49
Morogo-Style SpinachR49
VegetablesR55
Sweet Potato ChipsR59
Sautéed MushroomsR69
BoereworsR69

Steak on the bone

ItemPrice
Rib-Eye on the Bone R365 600g
T-Bone R375 600g
Caveman R469 1kg
Dry-Aged Rib-Eye on the Bone R435 600g

Ribs

Turn 'n tender steak
The steakhouses revolve around a love of great steak and an exceptional taste in wine. Photo: @Turn 'n Tender on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy slow-cooked, tender, sticky, delicious ribs covered in Turn 'n Tender's original basting sauce.

ItemPrice
500g BeefR279
1kg BeefR395
500g Pork LoinR299
1kg Pork LoinR429

Burgers

ItemsPrice
ClassicR125
Panko Crumbed Chicken BurgerR129
CheeseR149
Steak SandwichR159
Bacon and Cheese Single R165
Bacon and Cheese DoubleR239

Four Brothers

The Aaron Brothers founded Turn' n Tender in 1977, and each developed a delicious speciality dish. They also paired it off with the perfect wine.

Read also

Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

ItemsPrice
Howard's HowlerR279
Brian's Bowl OverR389
Mervyn's MagicR399
Steven's SensationR299

Seafood

Turn 'n Tender offers an extensive list of favourite seafood, as seen below.

ItemsPrice
MusselsR195
Hake FilletR145
Calamari TubesR215
Kingklip FilletR265
PrawnsR309

Turn 'n Tender locations and contacts

The steakhouse has over 16 locations in South Africa. These are:

1. K90 Centre Boksburg

  • K90 Shopping Centre, Corner of North Rand and Rondebult Road. Tel: 011 823 1009

2. Majik Forest

  • Majik Forest Shopping Centre, Shop 23. Tel: 021 023 3567

3. Jean Avenue Centurion

  • Shop No 2, De Howes X167, 242 Jean Avenue. Tel: 012 035 1504

4. Bassonia

  • Comaro View Shopping Centre, Shop FF2. Tel: 011 432 4884

5. Parktown North

  • Shop 8 Parktown Quarter. Tel: 011 788 7933

6. Dainfern Square

  • No 70, Dainfern Square. Tel: 011 022 2555

7. Illovo

Read also

Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

  • Shop 1-8 Thrupps Illovo Centre. Tel: 011 268 2107

8. Ruimsig

  • The Falls Shopping Centre, Cnr Hendrik Potgieter & Johan Street, Roodepoort. Tel: 011 958 0405

9. Waterfall

  • Shop No 1, Waterfall Wilds, Cnr Country Estate & Waterfall Drive. Tel: 011 022 5577

10. Nelspruit

  • Nelspruit Crossing Shopping Centre, Shop 77B. Tel: 060 999 1358

11. Midstream

  • Shop No 25 & 26, Square @ Midstream Shopping Centre. Tel: 083 462 0561

12. Linton's Corner

  • Shop 31, Linton's Corner Retail Center. Tel: 012 944 8544

13. Loftus Park

  • Shop Bo6 Loftus Park. Tel: 010 020 8550

14. Cresta

  • Cresta Shopping Centre, Corner Beyers Naude Drive and Weltevreden Road. Tel: 010 141 6488

15. Bryanston

  • Shop 47, Nicolway Shopping Centre. Corner Winnie Mandela and Wedgewood Drive. Tel: 011 706 9470

16. Vaal Mall

  • Vaal Mall, Shop U3, Cnr Barrage Road & Rossini Boulevard. Tel: 016 100 4261

Above is the Turn 'n Tender menu and their prices. The steakhouses revolve around a love of great steak and an exceptional taste in wine. Turn 'n tender menu specials include the most delectable dishes such as steaks, beef, chicken, and fresh fish.

Read also

The Nines menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Honchos menu and prices in South Africa (updated)

Briefly.co.za published an article about the Honchos, a popular fast-food chain in South Africa. The restaurant is known for its flame-grilled chicken, which comes in various flavours, such as Mexican, Legend Roasted Chilli, and Tangy Salsa.

Honchos began as a single store in Pietermaritzburg in 2005 and has since grown to 98 Stores. The restaurant has also established other stores in African countries like Botswana and Lesotho. Keen for a tasty dish? Discover Honchos' menu and prices in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bennett Yates avatar

Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel