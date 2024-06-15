Turn 'n Tender menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Turn 'n Tender is a chain of restaurants in South Africa that opened its doors in 1977 when it opened its first branch in Greenside, Johannesburg. Four brothers run the steakhouse, where friends and families gather to soak up the friendly atmosphere and savour their succulent dishes. Discover the Turn 'n Tender menu and prices.

Since the food joint started operating, it has become famous for its great steak, excellent wine, and warm and welcoming atmosphere, where customers become friends. Visit them today to unwind as you enjoy a sizzling steak, fine wine, warm hospitality, and great value.

Turn 'n Tender menu and prices

Turn 'n Tender features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, desserts, steak, and beverages. Turn 'n Tender prices also vary depending on the item and quantity of the orders. The steakhouse is also an ideal venue for all your everyday occasions as they have ample space and their delicious meals have fair prices, as seen in their menu below:

Starters

Explore Turn 'n Tender's tantalising first-course meals featuring chicken livers, seafood soup, snails, lab tails and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.

Item Price Butternut Soup R69 Seafood Soup R145 Marrow Bones R79 Crumbed Mushrooms R85 Beef Short Rib Rashers R89 Halloumi Cheese R89 Rump Carpaccio R95 Chicken Livers R89 Calamari Tubes R109 Mussels R119 Snails R115 Squid Heads R109 Lamb Tails R159

Salads

Turn 'n Tender offers a variety of salads, as seen below:

Item Price Sweetcorn R89 French R89 Sweetcorn And Chicken R115 Roasted Butternut R99 Greek R109 Blue Cheese R119 Roasted Butternut and Steak R149

Steak

Turn 'n Tenders steak is of the highest quality.

Item Price Sirloin R185 200g R225 300g Rump – No Fat R185 200g R225 300g Rump – With Fat R185 200g R225 300g Point Rump (Signature Cut) R265 300g R319 400G Fillet R245 200g R285 300g Rib eye R289 300g

Combo

Item Price Steak and Calamari R285 Steak and Prawn R289 Beef R349 Pork Loin R365 Steak and Boerewors R239

Desserts

Are you a fan of desserts? Turn 'n Tender's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

Item Price Bread and Butter Pudding R85 Crème Brûlée R69 Ice Cream R75 Chocolate Mousse R95 Malva Pudding R75 Panna Cotta R89 Baked Cheesecake R85

Cold Beverages

Turn 'n Tender beverage menu has the following items:

Item Price Soft Drinks R30 Cordial and Mixer R34 Grapetiser® or Appletiser® R45 Red Bull Tm R45 Glass Bottled Still or Sparkling Mineral Water 250ml R24/ 750ml R46 Milkshakes Vanilla or Strawberry R49

Hot Beverages

Enjoy your favourite hot beverages at Turn 'n Tender at the following prices:

Items Price Americano R29 Single Espresso R29 Double Espresso R36 Cappuccino R37 Cappuccino with Cream R39 Latté R39 Five Roses Tea R27 Herbal Tea R28 Red Latté® R40 Red Cappuccino® R40 Hot Chocolate R40

Extras

Enjoy Turn 'n Tender's unique dishes with the following sides:

Items Price Pap & Gravy R40 Onion Rings R49 Morogo-Style Spinach R49 Vegetables R55 Sweet Potato Chips R59 Sautéed Mushrooms R69 Boerewors R69

Steak on the bone

Item Price Rib-Eye on the Bone R365 600g T-Bone R375 600g Caveman R469 1kg Dry-Aged Rib-Eye on the Bone R435 600g

Ribs

Enjoy slow-cooked, tender, sticky, delicious ribs covered in Turn 'n Tender's original basting sauce.

Item Price 500g Beef R279 1kg Beef R395 500g Pork Loin R299 1kg Pork Loin R429

Burgers

Items Price Classic R125 Panko Crumbed Chicken Burger R129 Cheese R149 Steak Sandwich R159 Bacon and Cheese Single R165 Bacon and Cheese Double R239

Four Brothers

The Aaron Brothers founded Turn' n Tender in 1977, and each developed a delicious speciality dish. They also paired it off with the perfect wine.

Items Price Howard's Howler R279 Brian's Bowl Over R389 Mervyn's Magic R399 Steven's Sensation R299

Seafood

Turn 'n Tender offers an extensive list of favourite seafood, as seen below.

Items Price Mussels R195 Hake Fillet R145 Calamari Tubes R215 Kingklip Fillet R265 Prawns R309

The steakhouse has over 16 locations in South Africa. These are:

1. K90 Centre Boksburg

K90 Shopping Centre, Corner of North Rand and Rondebult Road. Tel: 011 823 1009

2. Majik Forest

Majik Forest Shopping Centre, Shop 23. Tel: 021 023 3567

3. Jean Avenue Centurion

Shop No 2, De Howes X167, 242 Jean Avenue. Tel: 012 035 1504

4. Bassonia

Comaro View Shopping Centre, Shop FF2. Tel: 011 432 4884

5. Parktown North

Shop 8 Parktown Quarter. Tel: 011 788 7933

6. Dainfern Square

No 70, Dainfern Square. Tel: 011 022 2555

7. Illovo

Shop 1-8 Thrupps Illovo Centre. Tel: 011 268 2107

8. Ruimsig

The Falls Shopping Centre, Cnr Hendrik Potgieter & Johan Street, Roodepoort. Tel: 011 958 0405

9. Waterfall

Shop No 1, Waterfall Wilds, Cnr Country Estate & Waterfall Drive. Tel: 011 022 5577

10. Nelspruit

Nelspruit Crossing Shopping Centre, Shop 77B. Tel: 060 999 1358

11. Midstream

Shop No 25 & 26, Square @ Midstream Shopping Centre. Tel: 083 462 0561

12. Linton's Corner

Shop 31, Linton's Corner Retail Center. Tel: 012 944 8544

13. Loftus Park

Shop Bo6 Loftus Park. Tel: 010 020 8550

14. Cresta

Cresta Shopping Centre, Corner Beyers Naude Drive and Weltevreden Road. Tel: 010 141 6488

15. Bryanston

Shop 47, Nicolway Shopping Centre. Corner Winnie Mandela and Wedgewood Drive. Tel: 011 706 9470

16. Vaal Mall

Vaal Mall, Shop U3, Cnr Barrage Road & Rossini Boulevard. Tel: 016 100 4261

Above is the Turn 'n Tender menu and their prices. The steakhouses revolve around a love of great steak and an exceptional taste in wine. Turn 'n tender menu specials include the most delectable dishes such as steaks, beef, chicken, and fresh fish.

