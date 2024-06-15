Turn 'n Tender menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Turn 'n Tender is a chain of restaurants in South Africa that opened its doors in 1977 when it opened its first branch in Greenside, Johannesburg. Four brothers run the steakhouse, where friends and families gather to soak up the friendly atmosphere and savour their succulent dishes. Discover the Turn 'n Tender menu and prices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Turn 'n Tender menu and prices
- Starters
- Salads
- Steak
- Combo
- Desserts
- Cold Beverages
- Hot Beverages
- Extras
- Steak on the bone
- Ribs
- Burgers
- Four Brothers
- Seafood
- Turn 'n Tender locations and contacts
Since the food joint started operating, it has become famous for its great steak, excellent wine, and warm and welcoming atmosphere, where customers become friends. Visit them today to unwind as you enjoy a sizzling steak, fine wine, warm hospitality, and great value.
Turn 'n Tender menu and prices
Turn 'n Tender features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, desserts, steak, and beverages. Turn 'n Tender prices also vary depending on the item and quantity of the orders. The steakhouse is also an ideal venue for all your everyday occasions as they have ample space and their delicious meals have fair prices, as seen in their menu below:
Starters
Explore Turn 'n Tender's tantalising first-course meals featuring chicken livers, seafood soup, snails, lab tails and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.
|Item
|Price
|Butternut Soup
|R69
|Seafood Soup
|R145
|Marrow Bones
|R79
|Crumbed Mushrooms
|R85
|Beef Short Rib Rashers
|R89
|Halloumi Cheese
|R89
|Rump Carpaccio
|R95
|Chicken Livers
|R89
|Calamari Tubes
|R109
|Mussels
|R119
|Snails
|R115
|Squid Heads
|R109
|Lamb Tails
|R159
Salads
Turn 'n Tender offers a variety of salads, as seen below:
|Item
|Price
|Sweetcorn
|R89
|French
|R89
|Sweetcorn And Chicken
|R115
|Roasted Butternut
|R99
|Greek
|R109
|Blue Cheese
|R119
|Roasted Butternut and Steak
|R149
Steak
Turn 'n Tenders steak is of the highest quality.
|Item
|Price
|Sirloin
|R185 200gR225 300g
|Rump – No Fat
|R185 200gR225 300g
|Rump – With Fat
|R185 200gR225 300g
|Point Rump (Signature Cut)
|R265 300gR319 400G
|Fillet
|R245 200gR285 300g
|Rib eye
|R289 300g
Combo
|Item
|Price
|Steak and Calamari
|R285
|Steak and Prawn
|R289
|Beef
|R349
|Pork Loin
|R365
|Steak and Boerewors
|R239
Desserts
Are you a fan of desserts? Turn 'n Tender's dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:
|Item
|Price
|Bread and Butter Pudding
|R85
|Crème Brûlée
|R69
|Ice Cream
|R75
|Chocolate Mousse
|R95
|Malva Pudding
|R75
|Panna Cotta
|R89
|Baked Cheesecake
|R85
Cold Beverages
Turn 'n Tender beverage menu has the following items:
|Item
|Price
|Soft Drinks
|R30
|Cordial and Mixer
|R34
|Grapetiser® or Appletiser®
|R45
|Red Bull Tm
|R45
|Glass Bottled Still or Sparkling Mineral Water
|250ml R24/ 750ml R46
|Milkshakes Vanilla or Strawberry
|R49
Hot Beverages
Enjoy your favourite hot beverages at Turn 'n Tender at the following prices:
|Items
|Price
|Americano
|R29
|Single Espresso
|R29
|Double Espresso
|R36
|Cappuccino
|R37
|Cappuccino with Cream
|R39
|Latté
|R39
|Five Roses Tea
|R27
|Herbal Tea
|R28
|Red Latté®
|R40
|Red Cappuccino®
|R40
|Hot Chocolate
|R40
Extras
Enjoy Turn 'n Tender's unique dishes with the following sides:
|Items
|Price
|Pap & Gravy
|R40
|Onion Rings
|R49
|Morogo-Style Spinach
|R49
|Vegetables
|R55
|Sweet Potato Chips
|R59
|Sautéed Mushrooms
|R69
|Boerewors
|R69
Steak on the bone
|Item
|Price
|Rib-Eye on the Bone
|R365 600g
|T-Bone
|R375 600g
|Caveman
|R469 1kg
|Dry-Aged Rib-Eye on the Bone
|R435 600g
Ribs
Enjoy slow-cooked, tender, sticky, delicious ribs covered in Turn 'n Tender's original basting sauce.
|Item
|Price
|500g Beef
|R279
|1kg Beef
|R395
|500g Pork Loin
|R299
|1kg Pork Loin
|R429
Burgers
|Items
|Price
|Classic
|R125
|Panko Crumbed Chicken Burger
|R129
|Cheese
|R149
|Steak Sandwich
|R159
|Bacon and Cheese Single
|R165
|Bacon and Cheese Double
|R239
Four Brothers
The Aaron Brothers founded Turn' n Tender in 1977, and each developed a delicious speciality dish. They also paired it off with the perfect wine.
|Items
|Price
|Howard's Howler
|R279
|Brian's Bowl Over
|R389
|Mervyn's Magic
|R399
|Steven's Sensation
|R299
Seafood
Turn 'n Tender offers an extensive list of favourite seafood, as seen below.
|Items
|Price
|Mussels
|R195
|Hake Fillet
|R145
|Calamari Tubes
|R215
|Kingklip Fillet
|R265
|Prawns
|R309
Turn 'n Tender locations and contacts
The steakhouse has over 16 locations in South Africa. These are:
1. K90 Centre Boksburg
- K90 Shopping Centre, Corner of North Rand and Rondebult Road. Tel: 011 823 1009
2. Majik Forest
- Majik Forest Shopping Centre, Shop 23. Tel: 021 023 3567
3. Jean Avenue Centurion
- Shop No 2, De Howes X167, 242 Jean Avenue. Tel: 012 035 1504
4. Bassonia
- Comaro View Shopping Centre, Shop FF2. Tel: 011 432 4884
5. Parktown North
- Shop 8 Parktown Quarter. Tel: 011 788 7933
6. Dainfern Square
- No 70, Dainfern Square. Tel: 011 022 2555
7. Illovo
- Shop 1-8 Thrupps Illovo Centre. Tel: 011 268 2107
8. Ruimsig
- The Falls Shopping Centre, Cnr Hendrik Potgieter & Johan Street, Roodepoort. Tel: 011 958 0405
9. Waterfall
- Shop No 1, Waterfall Wilds, Cnr Country Estate & Waterfall Drive. Tel: 011 022 5577
10. Nelspruit
- Nelspruit Crossing Shopping Centre, Shop 77B. Tel: 060 999 1358
11. Midstream
- Shop No 25 & 26, Square @ Midstream Shopping Centre. Tel: 083 462 0561
12. Linton's Corner
- Shop 31, Linton's Corner Retail Center. Tel: 012 944 8544
13. Loftus Park
- Shop Bo6 Loftus Park. Tel: 010 020 8550
14. Cresta
- Cresta Shopping Centre, Corner Beyers Naude Drive and Weltevreden Road. Tel: 010 141 6488
15. Bryanston
- Shop 47, Nicolway Shopping Centre. Corner Winnie Mandela and Wedgewood Drive. Tel: 011 706 9470
16. Vaal Mall
- Vaal Mall, Shop U3, Cnr Barrage Road & Rossini Boulevard. Tel: 016 100 4261
Above is the Turn 'n Tender menu and their prices. The steakhouses revolve around a love of great steak and an exceptional taste in wine. Turn 'n tender menu specials include the most delectable dishes such as steaks, beef, chicken, and fresh fish.
