Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

If you want a place to have a fun-filled day trip in South Africa, Happy Island Waterworld is a sure bet to satisfy your desire. Now renamed Mzansi Theme Park, this South African favourite offers a thrilling mix of water slides, pools, and attractions. This guide is updated for 2024 and will provide you with Happy Island prices, menu, and must-try attractions to enable you to have a fantastic day!

Happy Island is located at 187 Lake View Drive, Muldersdrift 2000, South Africa, in Gauteng province, north of Johannesburg. It is one of the country's largest water amusement parks and is close to other lovely amusement parks. This Adventure Park has 15 epic slides, a colossal wave pool, and various pools.

Happy Island prices for 2024

The Island has food/dining options from different restaurants. Below are Happy Island Waterworld prices for 2024.

Happy Island menu prices for 2024

The theme park has some of the best hands in terms of feeding, and the prices are budget-friendly. Check out their food trucks and confectionary vendors with some of their menus.

Braai & Beer Garden

To experience South African BBQ at its finest, visit the Braai & Beer Garden. Below is a range of menus and their prices:

Varieties Prices Savoury platter R420 Chicken curry rice or roti R60 Jumbo Boerewors roll R40 Mzansi meal R200 Full squad meal R440 Shesha meal R150

Food Across The Road (F.A.R)

Located around the entrance inside the park, you can enjoy fresh-flavoured pizza and mixed grills. Check out the varieties and their prices below:

Varieties Prices Margarita R100 Vegetarian R136 Boma R150 Pollo R145 Hawaiian R135

Halal Restaurant

Halal Restaurant has a way of treating its customers in unique ways that create a "please come back" experience. To enjoy the finest halal cuisine amid the excitement of Mzansi Theme Park, below is a list of their menus and costs.

Varieties Prices Burger R60 Beef/chicken burger and chips R75 Cheeseburger and chips R80 T-bone steak and chips R85 Wors Roll and Chips R55 Samoosa R10 Chicken Biryani R75

Nkosi's Deli

If you think you have experienced it all, visiting Nkosi's Deli will tell you that Happy Island lives truly to its name. If you need a place to celebrate African cuisine's rich and diverse flavours, you will have it full there.

Varieties Prices Samp/rice, stew and 3 sides R70 Pap cow head/heels and 3 sides R70 Shawarma and chips R70 Wors Roll and chips R55 Medium milkshake/smoothie R40 Cold drinks 440ml R20 Wors roll, chips and milkshake R65

Sausage Saloon

Do you like hotdogs? Sausage Saloon will treat you to the best experience you will not forget soon. Below is what their menus and price ranges look like:

Varieties Prices Sliced Russian and chip roll R60 Classic Manhattan meal R65 Plain chips R30 Regular Wors R55 Chessy Chicken R60

Happy Island Waterworld accommodation prices

Happy Island does not have accommodation prices because it does not have facilities for such. However, there are various accommodation choices nearby. Hotel Sky and Garden Court Sandton City offer amenities like restaurants, pools, and fitness centres, ensuring a comfortable stay.

Sandton Sun and Towers and Hotel Perte at Montecasino are also convenient options with similar facilities, catering to families and friends.

Happy Island tickets

The tickets cover access to all rides, facilities, life jackets, tubes, and parking. No ticket refunds are available, but you can postpone to another date once per order.

Online payment is also recommended to avoid entrance queues. Armbands are also loaded with funds for easy transactions at park stores and kiosks. You cannot transfer your tickets; they must always be with you.

Lost or damaged tickets may be replaced at park management's discretion with valid ID and proof of purchase. Again, counterfeit or resold tickets lead to immediate ejection without a refund.

Happy Island bookings

School excursions, events, and group bookings can be made online. Happy Island offers the Camp Out experience exclusively for corporate bookings. This unique overnight stay in domed tents can accommodate large groups and provide a memorable experience.

For bookings, contact bookings@mzansithemeparkco.za. Special arrangements for groups over 150 or birthday packages can also be made via email or phone.

Who is the owner of Happy Island?

Happy Island is jointly owned by South African entrepreneur Tim Hogins and "Mr Yi," a representative from the Happy Island Group in China. The theme park caters to visitors of all ages with few height and weight restrictions and has had over 25,000 visitors.

When was Happy Island opened?

This aquatic wonderland opened in December 2018. This happened after an 18-month construction costing approximately R500 million.

Which city is Happy Island in?

It is located in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is a famous amusement/theme park with several water rides and attractions, including Lazy River, Gravity Loop, Amazon Rainforest, and Fun Slides.

How much is the entrance fee for Happy Island?

Happy Island's entrance fee prices range between R200 and R250. The General Access Entrance fee grants visitors access to all park water slides, pools, restaurants, and facilities. By entering the park, guests agree to adhere to all rules and regulations set forth by the management.

How much is Happy Island per person?

Happy Island's prices per person vary based on age and height. Children aged 3-10 and under 1.4m tall pay R200, while individuals aged 11-64 and over 1.4m tall pay R250. Special guests aged 65+ or with disabilities also pay R200.

You can inquire about Happy Island Waterworks prices and tickets on their official site or by contacting them through the contact details published on their website.

Is food allowed at Happy Island?

Outside food and drinks are not allowed, except for specific circumstances like baby food or medical requirements, with prior approval from guest services. However, you can buy food within Happy Island. A convenience store near the wave pool offers drinks and snacks.

Is alcohol allowed at Happy Island?

Alcohol is strictly prohibited at the park. Neither sale nor alcohol consumption is permitted on the park premises. Pets, firearms, and offensive behaviour are also not tolerated. Smoking is only allowed in designated areas. Guests must adhere to these rules for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Happy Island prices are affordable for those who want to splash in summer fun time. The theme park makes purchasing tickets easy for its customers with top-notch attractions. Hence, get your tickets today and enjoy a happy day with your family, friends, and group.

