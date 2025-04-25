Uthando Nes'thembu fans are sick and tired of MaNgwabe's attitude on the show, following this week's episodes

Fans argued that MaNgwabe is always grumpy when around the other wives, especially her husband, Musa Mseleku

MaNgwabe had previously threatened to leave Musa Mselek,u and she is not hiding her frustrations

If there is one wife who is ready to pack her bags and leave the Mseleku home, it has to be MaNgwabe. Uthando Nes'thembu viewers are dragging Musa Mseleku's fourth wife following this week's episodes.

MaNgwabe has frustrated a whole lot of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans with her annoying attitude. Image: Uthandonesthembu

Viewer claims MaNgwabe is always annoyed

After this week's episodes of Uthando Nesthembu, viewers were once again shown a side of Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Ngwabe that she has failed to hide for the past eight seasons.

@JabuMacdonald shared a screenshot of MaNgwabe, who looked annoyed by her husband, Musa Mseleku, at the family vacation. Her frustration was hard to hide as she was fuming and wearing one earring.

MaNgwabe has always been vocal about her disapproval of Musa Mseleku's ways. She has always threatened to pack her bags and leave the polygamous marriage.

Even with the introduction of wife number five, MaKhwela, she was one of the wives who disputed this. Not to say she has never smiled on the show. In some social media posts, she is always showing her glow, especially in her selfies.

A look at a happier MaNgwabe on 'Uthando Nes'thembu'. Image: Uthandonesthembu

Mzansi drags MaNgwabe

Social media users are repulsed by MaNgwabe's forever-bitter attitude. Some are tired of her never-ending threats of leaving Musa Mseleku.

@Ethel98302740 said:

"She must fix those shubabas that one. She has this 'I have arrived' mentality. She's got a dirty heart."

@tootsmathela teased:

"Maybe that's just her normal face. She has been like this since the start of the show. We have not seen another face. You would swear she just drank vinegar ugirl."

@Leboo_Cooks stated:

"She’s been tired for the past three years."

@nkosiang said:

"She is acting this one. It has been forever."

@leroychimu replied:

"MaNgwabe said she is leaving this marriage. It has been eight seasons now."

@Ntebaleng_ shared:

"My queen is repulsed by the mere presence of that man."

@UmashiyaAmahle said:

"She must leave and move on. What she’s doing is not looking on her.

@mo_kipi remarked:

"No this lady is annoying. Being moody is so annoying."

@PoshMakume said:

"Lol, but my Queen here was a bit dramatic cause she could’ve just taken both earrings off…there was no need to come out with one earring."

@ZinhleSokh92169 asked:

"When it comes to being rude, she takes the cup. Why is she not leaving because she said she does not want anything."

Sne Mseleku rumoured to be pregnant

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku's eldest daughter, Snenhlanhla 'Sne' Mseleku, has clapped back at pregnancy rumours.

Fans of Uthando Nes'thembu suspect that this is the reason she is always bitter on the show. Sne caught wind of the accusations and clapped back at the rumours in a scathing video, denying the pregnancy.

