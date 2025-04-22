Former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu reportedly spoiled Mthandeni's children with gifts on Easter weekend

The Maskandi hitmaker praised him on Instagram, referring to him as his big brother

Fans are here for this brotherhood, as many noted that Mthandeni has always been supportive of Ngizwe, and now he is returning the favour

Mthandeni's kids spoiled rotten by Ngizwe

Celebrated Maskandi singer Mthandeni recently took to social media to praise his good friend Ngizwe Mchunu. The former radio broadcaster had travelled to Mthandeni's home and given the children sweets and goodies on Easter day.

On Instagram, Mthandeni SK posted a photo of Ngizwe's vehicle parked outside his home:

"I was called by the wives at my home, informing me that Ngizwe Mchunu stopped by and gave my children sweet treats for Easter. Thank you, my big brother."

Their friendship is widely known among traditional music lovers. Ngizwe Mchunu might come across as someone who does not get along with many people, including Mthandeni's arch-nemesis, Khuzani Mpungose.

In 2021, the Gucci hitmaker announced that he would be attending Ngizwe's court hearing, saying it is important for amabhinca to support one another.

"I am headed to court to stand by Ngizwe Mchunu. In good and in bad times, I will support him. He is one of us as the Bhinca nation. We will never neglect him."

When it comes to Khuzani, he and Ngizwe do not get along. In one of his rants, Mchunu accused the Umjolo Lowo hitmaker of building houses for tokoloshes.

According to Daily Sun, these homes are situated in eNkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal, and he is suspicious of his intentions.

Netizens react to Mthandeni's Instagram post

Social media users noted that Ngizwe's generosity stems from Mthandeni's loyalty. One fan said the Maskandi singer stuck by Ngizwe when many people had turned their backs on him.

mooi_cebekhulu25 shared:

"That is because you are a man of truth, Mthandeni. You were an honest and good friend to Ngizwe, when many others turned their backs on him."

dakilesizwe laughed:

"I am confused here. Ngizwe Mchunu and carrying sweets. He was honestly just there to praise your beautiful home."

ntobeprecious praised:

"Well done, Ngizwe Mchunu! Thank you."

nselemahoota wished:

"May the good Lord bless Ngizwe Mchunu."

oswenka_sa stated:

"I keep telling people. These are the rewards of being friendly with other people."

Ngizwe Mchunu gathers Bhinca nation to vote for Sweet Guluva

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu called the bhinca nation to vote for Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva.

Ngizwe also hilariously asked Sweet Guluva to marry Ashley Ogle with his R2 million prize money.

"My brother, Sweet Guluva, you elevated our bhinca traditions and put them on a higher pedestal. They chased our national makoti, Eshila (Ashley). We are asking you that when you win the R2 million, you pay lobola for Ashley and take her to eNquthu so we can dance," he said in a video.

