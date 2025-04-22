Popular South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa's memorial and funeral service have been confirmed

The family of the late Isidingo family made the announcement on Monday, 21 April on his Instagram account

Fans and industry friends of the legendary actor took to his social media account to pay tribute

RIP: Don Mlangeni Nawa's memorial and funeral details has been confirmed. Don Mlangeni Nawa

Source: Instagram

The family of the late South African actor, Don Mlangeni Nawa has announced his memorial and funeral services.

The award-winning actor, who portrayed the character of Tshepo Maseko's on-screen father, Zeb Matabane passed away on Wednesday, 16 April.

The Nawa family confirmed the thespian's memorial and funeral on the actor's Instagram page on Monday, 21 April.

The family reveals that Mlangeni Nawa's memorial service will be held on Thursday, 24 April at Soweto Theatre.

The late actor's funeral service will be held on Saturday, 26 April at Alberton Civic Theatre from 8:00.

South Africans pay tribute to legendary actor

PeternDalamo replied:

"Farewell legend. Bro Dan Mlangeni Nawa."

MakgoloMakgolo responded:

"Omg. I remember him from Isidingo as Tate Matabane…RIP."

@Ckhumbuzo_RSA said:

"Rip to the legend. Now he will honoured with achievement awards left, right and center because he's no more ay. SA legends like Magic Hlatshwayo deserves to be honored while they're still alive."

@zangazulugirl wrote:

"This is so sad. He was so young! May his soul rest in peace. Thespians are leaving us and we are left poorer as a society."

@MtoloSam wrote:

"We really didn't celebrate him. Aii guys angazi what must happen but Bab' Don is a real legend."

@Shante_W_ shared:

"Used to call up my bestie after every episode to discuss back when landlines were a thing. Cheap rates after 7 pm lol."

@CastleLarger replied:

"I was just thinking about him this week and wondering why he is not complaining about money. Sad news indeed I have been watching him since Sdumo and Hlala Kwabafileyo."

@Yollie1010 said:

"Oh man. He was truly a talented actor who brought countless characters to life and touched our hearts with his extraordinary performances. His passion and dedication to the craft will always be remembered. RIP Bab’ Mlangeni."

@elungile replied:

"May his soul rest in peace. He shared his talent unreservedly... especially in Hlala Kwabafileyo. I cannot recall any other SA actor pulling off that level of craft in my lifetime. A legend of the arts indeed."

@FsTebza reacted:

"RIP Bra Zeb, send our greetings to Lettie Matabane, Bra Georgia Zamdela, Lee Haynes and Cherel De Villiers."

RIP: Don Mlangeni Nawa's family announce his memorial and funeral details. Images: Don Mlangeni Nawa

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide director Kagiso Modupe pays tribute to Don Mlangeni Nawa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that filmmaker and actor Kagiso Modupe paid tribute to late actor Don Mlangeni Nawa.

The former Scandal! actor, who starred alongside the late Mlangeni Nawa in Netflix's hit TV show, Losing Lerato says he will remember the actor for his jokes.

South Africans took to social media to mourn the thespian, who is famously known for playing the role of Zeb Matabane in SABC3's soapie, Isidingo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News