Filmmaker and actor Kagiso Modupe recently paid tribute to award-winning actor Don Mlangeni Nawa

The former Scandal! actor, who starred alongside the late Mlangeni Nawa in Netflix's hit TV show, Losing Lerato says he will remember the actor for his jokes

South Africans took to social media this week to mourn the thespian, who is famously known for playing Zeb Matabane in the SABC3 soapie

'House of Zwide' director Kagiso Modupe pays tribute to late actor Don Mlangeni Nawa. Images: Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Former Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe remembers the late Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, who passed away this week.

The Bakwena Productions co-creator and House of Zwide director shares that he starred opposite the late actor in Losing Lerato.

Modupe reveals in an interview with Newzroom Afrika that he will remember Mlangeni Nawa for his jokes and his love for his family.

"I called him Sugar, that was his nickname. We used to call him Bra Sugar. Being on set with him was always fun."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I met Bra Don at Sizane Studios when I was shooting Scandal! and he was shooting Isidingo. He just adopted me as his industry son."

"He was a special design. One word to describe him is botho. He had so much humility. He really loved his family," says Modupe.

Modupe adds that Mlangeni Nawa was always funny, and he carried his family with him.

South Africans mourn the legendary actor

@Shante_W_ shared:

"Used to call up my bestie after every episode to discuss back when landlines were a thing. Cheap rates after 7 pm lol."

@TvblogbyMLU said:

"RIP Bab' Don Mlangeni. Sad to hear of his passing. His legacy in acting will forever be cherished. Condolences to his loved ones, fans, and the entire industry."

@NetflixSA replied:

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the talented Don Mlangeni Nawa. One of our own."

@Mafa6232 replied:

"I loved him on Rockville as DIlinga. He wa super talented. RIP Bra Zeb Matabane, odumedise Lettie Matabane koo."

@CastleLarger wrote:

"I was just thinking about him this week and wondering why he is not complaining about money. Sad news indeed I have been watching him since Sdumo and Hlala Kwabafileyo."

@Malume_1995 wrote:

"Hello Mr Don aka David. 65 is not easy to get to. Many didn't see that age. But you lived to see it and experience life, even Mazwi and Thoko never lived that long, long live."

@Chimma_R replied:

"Awww Zeb Matabane, may he rest in internal peace!"

@EmmiieTLO responded:

"This is just so heartbreaking. May his soul rest in peace."

@MonwabisiKete responded:

"Don Mlangeni Nawa. Bro Don's contribution to South Africa's performance arts is immeasurable; his appeal has always been multicultural and cross-generational. Personally, I will remember him as Laqhasha."

'House of Zwide' director Kagiso Modupe pays tribute to Don Mlangeni Nawa. Image: @BeardedPriest1

Source: Twitter

Tshepo Maseko pays tribute to Isidingo dad

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that actor Tshepo Maseko who played Don Mlangeni Nawa's son in Isidingo recently paid tribute to the thespian.

The fan-favourite actor, who played Parsons Matabane honoured the award-winning actor who played the role of his father, Zeb Matabane.

South Africans took to social media this week to remember the multi-award-winning thespian.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News