Fan-favourite actor Tshepo Maseko recently paid tribute to award-winning actor Don Mlangeni Nawa

Maseko played the role of Don Mlangeni Nawa's on-screen son in SABC3's cancelled soapie Isidingo

South Africans took to social media this week to remember the thespian who is famously known for playing Zeb Matabane

Actor Tshepo Maseko, who played Don Mlangeni Nawa's on-screen son on Isidingo, paid tribute to the actor, who passed away on Wednesday, 16 April.

Maseko played the role of Parsons Matabane, while Mlangeni Nawa portrayed the role of his on-screen dad, Zeb Matabane in the SABC3 soapie.

Maseko revealed to Newzroom Afrika this week that he will cherish the moments he spent with the late actor, who played his father for many years.

"The family is now short 2 people. Remember it was Zeb Matabane, Ma Agnes, Lettie Matabane, and Parsons. I only have good memories."

"He had a massive character. Larger than life. He gave me power and confidence. Bra Don was highly confidence. He emphasised the respect for self, respect for the fellow actor, and respect for the craft," says Maseko.

Tributes pour in for Mlangeni Nawa

Might Mondlane said:

"Hlala kwabafileyo was the best (Don), Uyibekile indvuku ebandla."

@Shante_W_ shared:

"Used to call up my bestie after every episode to discuss back when landlines were a thing. Cheap rates after 7 pm lol."

@Ngwanamohube replied:

"The only South African soapy family that made sense, they all spoke the same language."

@Malume_1995 wrote:

"Hello Mr Don aka David. 65 is not easy to get to. Many didn't see that age. But you lived to see it and experience life, even Mazwi and Thoko never lived that long, long live.

@Mafa6232 replied:

"I loved him on Rockville as DIlinga. He wa super talented. RIP Bra Zeb Matabane, odumedise Lettie Matabane koo."

@DM_PeaceMabe replied:

"RIP Don Mlangeni. It is sad to hear of his passing. His legacy in acting will forever be cherished. Condolences to his loved ones, fans, and the entire industry."

@vngxabani replied:

"The producers of this show gave Southy a genuine, authentic content concerning current affairs # we need this show back on."

@TvblogbyMLU said:

"RIP Bab' Don Mlangeni. Sad to hear of his passing. His legacy in acting will forever be cherished. Condolences to his loved ones, fans, and the entire industry."

@EmmiieTLO said:

"Bathong may his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends."

@teffo_ME replied:

"He aced all his roles. Prince of Kweneng. Thato Mokoena. Ntate Matabane."

@CastleLarger wrote:

"I was just thinking about him this week and wondering why he is not complaining about money. Sad news indeed I have been watching him since Sdumo and Hlala Kwabafileyo."

