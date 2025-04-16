South African actor Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa passed away on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, via a statement from his family

The actor has cemented his name as one of Mzansi's most prolific actors who has an extensive catalogue

The country is currently mourning the passing of actor Don Mlangeni. Briefly News looks at the one photo which took Isidingo: The Need fans down memory lane.

A trip down memory lane with the Matabanes

The late South African actor Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa played the role of Zebedee Matabane on Isidingo: The Need. The telenovela was always praised for being up-to-date with current affairs. They always incorporated real-time incidents in Mzansi, and this never went unnoticed.

Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa played a massive role in making the show the success that it is.

An old photo of Zebedee and Agnes Matabane, with their two children, pulled heartstrings. A fan @TraceyManus captioned the throwback image:

"We used to be a country."

Mzansi reacts to old photo of the Matabanes

South Africans looked back at the old photo of Zebedee and Agnes and remembered how the 7:30 pm timeslot was their favourite.

@lying_w said:

"Zeb fought Ramaphosa in the mining industry before he became president."

@Shante_W_ shared:

"Used to call up my bestie after every episode to discuss back when landlines were a thing. Cheap rates after 7 pm lol."

@Ngwanamohube replied:

"The only South African soapy family that made sense, they all spoke the same language."

@Nongqiza77 cried:

"Mara where did we go wrong as a country."

@vngxabani replied:

"The producers of this show gave Southy a genuine, authentic content concerning current affairs # we need this show back on."

@zukimadondo mentioned:

"Tjo, I loved this show. Bra Zeb; Mama Agnes; Lettie, and Parsons."

Don Mlangeni passes away

In a statement announcing Don's passing on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, his family asked for space and said that the funeral announcement would be made in due course.

"It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni Nawa, on 16 April 2025."

"He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told, and the love he gave so freely," read the statement.

The Nawa family has asked for privacy to grieve the death which has rocked their family. They also promised to share further details about his burial arrangements.

5 interesting facts about Don Mlangeni

In a previous report from Briefly News, following the announcement that Don Mlangeni has passed away, Briefly News compiled a list of his five interesting facts.

Mlangeni has appeared on numerous productions, including Hlala Kwabafileyo, Ubambo Lwami, portraying the role of David, SABC 1's Uzalo, The Estate, The Throne, Savage Beauty and Shaka iLembe.

