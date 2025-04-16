South African actress Khabonina Qubeka reacted to the passing of legendary actor Don Mlangeni Nawa

The renowned actor passed away on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, at the age of 65, and his death was announced on his social media page

Bab'Don Mlangeni was famously known for his role as Bra Zeb Matabane in Isidingo

Many South Africans have been pouring their tributes on social media following the death of our very own renowned actor and legend, Bab'Don Mlangeni Nawa, who passed away on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, at the age of 65. Mlangeni was famously known for his role as Bra Zeb Matabane in Isidingo.

Khabonina mourns the death of Don Mlangeni Nawa

It's a dark and sad day for the entertainment and showbiz industry, as the death of Bab'Mlangeni it many celebrities and those who have worked with the legend hard.

South African actress and TV host Khabonina Qubeka was among the creatives who mourned the actor's death on social media. In a heartfelt post she shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Qubeka expressed her love for the late star and also mentioned that he will forever remain a legend to her, even though he has left the land of the living.

She wrote:

"Forever legendary, my King. I love you 🤍🙏🏾 #RIP Baba 🕊️"

See the post below:

Many pay tribute to Don Mlangeni Nawa

Many netizens poured their tributes under Khabonina's post for the legendary actor, and some are still in disbelief that Bra Zeb has passed away. Here are some of their messages below:

@Cobus994589 wrote:

"I really enjoyed him in Isidingo. He was a very good actor. Rest in peace Bra Zeb."

@Terror_Tee said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace...'When an art piece slowly delapitates, it's hard to recognise it's significance.' You showed your prowess in theatrics at the highest level possible. Lala ngo xolo."

@KhayaDludla responded:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@NPMachanyana1 replied:

"Rest easy to the Legend of our screens."

5 interesting facts about the late Don Mlangeni

Mlangeni's birthplace

On 7 June 1959, in a township called Soweto, what would become one of Mzansi's most prominent actors was born. Actor Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa made his acting debut in 1989, at the age of 30.

His most memorable role

Many people know Don Mlangeni Nawa for his character on Isidingo: The Need as Zeb Matabane. However, for many people, his role as Zakhe Mhlongo on Hlala Kwabafileyo was what secured his name among the greats.

However, he made his acting debut on the hot show Ubambo Lwami, portraying the role of David. He also starred on SABC 1's Uzalo, The Estate, The Throne, Savage Beauty and Shaka iLembe, just to name a few.

Don Mlangeni's wife and family

The actor lived a private life away from the prying eyes of social media. However, in 2013, his children, Olubanzi and Alwande, joined him for a photoshoot for Drum Magazine. Don Mlangeni was married with five children who lived with him in the Western Cape.

Don Mlangeni's net worth

Briefly News previously stated that the iconic actor's net worth in November 2022, Don Mlangeni's net worth was $150,000.

Lady Du reacts to father's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Duduzile Ngwenya, known as Lady Du, paid tribute to her father, DJ Choc Ngwenya.

The Amapiano musician passed away on Friday, 11 April, according to the family statement.

