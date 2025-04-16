Renowned South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, popularly known for his role in Isidingo , died on Wednesday, 16 April

His family confirmed the heartbreaking development through a statement shared on the actor's Instagram account

South Africans took to social media to pay tribute to Don Mlangeni Nawa, whom they praised for his work on and off the small screen

South Africans have been plunged into mourning following the passing of veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa. The actor, known for his portrayal of Zeb Matabane in Isidingo alongside Michelle Botes, passed away on Wednesday, 16 April, at the age of 65.

Don Mlangeni Nawa dies aged 65

Social media user @nozipho_mashaba took to her X account to share the sad news of Don Mlangeni Nawa's passing. The social media user reshared a copy of a statement posted by Don Mlangeni’s family on his Instagram account on Wednesday, April 16, announcing the actor’s passing.

The social media user also shared pictures of the popular actor who starred in The Estate, Uzalo, and The Throne, as well as recent appearances in Shaka iLembe and Savage Beauty. The post was captioned:

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of uBab’ Don Mlangeni Nawa. Sending heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace 🥹💔🕊️ #RIPDonMlangeniNawa.”

SA mourns the death of Don Mlangeni Nawa

In the comments, South Africans conveyed their heartfelt condolences to Don Mlangeni Nawa’s family. Others also paid tribute to the seasoned actor and remembered him for his works both on and off the small screen.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mpiloe_Cabeka said:

“May his talented soul rest peacefully 💔 he’s another actor that died trying to fight for the rights of South African actors.”

@AnathiMah responded:

“I’ll always remember him by his role on Hlala Kwabafileyo. RIP Mhlongo 💔🕊️”

@MakekeMath9481 replied:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

@kgotsomaphike said:

“A cornerstone in the industry for many years. Rest in peace, Bab' Mlangeni.”

@Lnugelo_n remarked:

“We were truly blessed as a country to have had him. He was one of the most fitting and iconic talents of our time. What a legend. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and all who were close to him ❤️”

@MdladlaSiya reminisced:

“This guy had three iconic characters in one lifetime, Laqasha, Zakhe Mhlongo and Zeb Matabane. What a talent, what a legend! Make it four, David on ‘Ubab’lwami!’”

What you should know about Don Mlangeni Nawa

The seasoned actor was born on 7 June 1959 and made his TV debut in 1989 on Ubambo Lwami, where he played the character of David.

He grew up in Soweto, Gauteng, where he stayed for many years until he ultimately moved to Cape Town.

Don Mlangeni Nawa kept his private life under wraps. As of 2022, he had five children. His son, Olubanzi and daughter, Alwande, joined him for a DRUM Magazine shoot in 2013.

Michelle Botes' children break silence

Meanwhile, Don Mlangeni Nawa's Isidingo co-star Michelle Botes passed away in December 2024. Briefly News reported that Botes' children opened up about their last moments with their mother.

Botes' children, Cara and Daniel, revealed to You Magazine how they knew that their mother was passing. Daniel was with their mom in her final moments, while Cara was in London at the time of Michelle Botes' death.

