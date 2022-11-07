Don Mlangeni is a South African stalwart in the entertainment industry, cementing himself as one of the country's most iconic actors through many prominent roles in popular local shows. You can still see him grace TV screens today, and he seems to be at the height of his career.

The South African actor has graced TV screens for decades. Photo: @Donmlangeninawa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Don Mlangeni’s role in Uzalo and other prominent shows has gathered much interest from fans regarding his personal life. Although he seems tight-lipped about his personal life, some information is available.

Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa's profile and bio summary

Full name Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa Nickname Don Date of birth 7 June 1959 Age 63 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Current nationality South African Martial status Married Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Bald Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Actor Education Unknown Native language isiZulu, fluent in English Net worth $150,000 Social media profiles Instagram

His profile summary shows that many unconfirmed facts surround the star, especially regarding his family and early life. But, he documents his professional life and daily activities on his social media, including Instagram.

Is Don Mlangeni still alive?

First, fans wonder if Don Mlangeni is still alive since there are not many news updates recently. But he is still alive and occasionally posts on social media.

How old is Don Mlangeni?

The South African star was born on 7 June 1959, making Don Mlangeni 63 years of age (2022). He made his debut in TV in Ubambo Lwami playing the role of David in 1989.

Not much is known about his upbringing or family. Photo: @Donmlangeninawa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where was Don Mlangeni born?

The actor was born in bred in Soweto, Gauteng, where he stayed for many years until he ultimately moved to Cape Town.

Don Mlangeni’s family

He is said to be married, but we do not know his wife's name or how long they have been married. He has five children, and not much is known about them. Don Mlangeni’s son Olubanzi and daughter Alwande joined him on a DRUM shoot in 2013, but there has been no other public information about any of the children since.

Don Mlangeni’s health

Don Mlangeni’s weight loss throughout the years and mainly during his career on Isidingo had many wondering and worrying about the star's health. Despite his weight loss, he has not disclosed any specific ailments which seem to be due to lifestyle changes.

Don Mlangeni’s movies and TV shows

Mlangeni has an extensive list of credits which includes the following famous productions:

Isidingo

Uzalo

The Estate

Ubambo Lwami

Abomama

The River

Legacy

He documents his daily life through his Instagram page, which is believed to be his only form of social media. Photo: @Donmlangeninawa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Don Mlangeni’s net worth

His success in acting helped him earn an estimated net worth of $150 000, but the actor himself has not confirmed this.

Don Mlangeni's many successful acting roles have shot him to icon status throughout the years, making him a household name locally and a well-loved soapie fan favourite. Keep an eye on his Instagram page to see what exciting projects he may have lined up next.

Source: Briefly News