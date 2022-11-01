Global site navigation

Darlington Michaels: Bio, age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles
Darlington Michaels: Bio, age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles

by  Eunice Njoki

Actor Darlington Michaels, popularly known as Papa G, is well-known in South Africa. He has been a regular presence on Isidingo since 1998 when he first started. In the soapie, he portrayed the flashy mobster Georgie Zamdela (also known as Papa G). He also starred in Chandies, a Mzansi Magic sitcom, in 2012 as con artist Daliza.

Darlington Michaels is a veteran South African actor. Photo: @METROFMSA, @LessyJantjie on Twitter (modified by author)
The actor's performance in one of South Africa's most successful television shows, Isidingo, earned him the adoration of many television viewers. Even though he was impacted by apartheid in South Africa as a young man and did not have many chances to perform, he still made it in his career.

Darlington Michaels' profiles summary and bio

NameDarlington Michaels
Other namesPapa G
GenderMale
Date of birth1st August 1970
Age 52 years old in 2022
Place of birthJohannesburg, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
ParentsNot known
Relationship statusSingle
Baby mamaXoli Mkhize
ChildrenTwo
ProfessionActor, television personality
Years active on Isindigo16 years
Net worthApproximately $500,000-$1,000,000 in 2022

Darlington Michaels' biography

Who is Georgie Zamdela? George Zamdela, real name Darlington Michaels, is a veteran South African actor. He is best recognized for his role as Pap G in the SABC3 television series Isindigo since 1998. He was on the show for 16 years.

How old is Darlington Michaels?

Darlington Michaels' date of birth is 1st August 1970. Thus, Darlington Michaels' age is 52 years old in 2022.

Where was Darlington Michaels born?

The veteran actor was born on a farm in Johannesburg, South Africa. He studied in Johannesburg, although he has not revealed his alma mater. Despite not having extensive theatrical coaching, Michaels has a remarkable acting talent.

Darlington is famous for portraying Pap G in the Isindigo soapie. Photo: @LessyJantjie, @BonaMag on Twitter (modified by author)
Darlington Michaels' wife

The Isindigo star is not married. However, he has two children with his previous girlfriend, Xoli Mkhize. The former lovers were together for over ten years when Xoli called it quits after accusing the actor of infidelity. Darlington has not revealed if he is dating someone in 2022.

Darlington Michaels' acting career

Actor Darlington Michaels has played several characters in various movies and television shows in South Africa. Most famously, he played the iconic Georgie Zamdela (alias Papa G) in the popular SABC3 TV series, Isindigo, where he was a flamboyant gangster. He portrayed the role since 1998 and left after 16 years. He also played con artist Dalizathe in the 2012 Mzansi Magic comedy sitcom Chandies.

The Mzansi star is also a talented stage performer. He owns the Melisizwe Community Theatre, and one of his famous plays is Who is to blame?

Michaels has been acting since the 1980s. Photo: @PomegranateMedia on Facebook (modified by author)
Darlington Michaels' movies and TV shows

The veteran actor has starred in the following films and television shows;

ProjectYear/SeasonRole
Strike Force1986Ngwenya
Cry, the Beloved Country1995Man 2
Hearts and Minds1995Shadrack
ChandiesSeason 1Daliza
Gaz'lamSeason 1Pipe Man
Isindigo Season 1Georgie Zamdela
The RoadSeason 1Themba Mashinini Senior
Vula VulaSeason 1Gab

Darlington Michaels' net worth

The Isindigo actor's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $500,000 and $1 million. He started starring in films in the 1980s and got his major break on TV when he landed the role of Pap G on SABC3's Isindigo.

Darlington Michaels' health

The veteran actor took a break from acting in 2016 to focus on his health after suffering a stroke. He returned to television in 2020 to play Gap's role on Mzansi Magic's Vula Vula soap opera. He revealed that he has not fully recovered but had to return to do what he loves.

Actor Darlington Michaels has cemented his presence in the South African acting industry with his superb acting skills. There is never a dull moment at home whenever he appears on the screen.

