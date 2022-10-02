Lunga Mofokeng is a South African-born actor, MC, and presenter famous for his gay man role as Andile Dikana in the Mzansi Magic drama The River. The talented actor has become one of the fans' favourites and is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

The fast-rising actor Lunga Mofokeng is known for his skilful acting skills and good physique, making him an asset to movie directors, and his co-stars and fans appreciate him well. In addition, Lunga Mofokeng speaks English, Isizulu, and South Sotho and can switch characters comfortably whenever he is on set, making him unique in handling any role.

Lunga Mofokeng's profile summary and bio

Full name Lunga Mofokeng Gender Male Date of birth 12th July 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Kahlehong, Gauteng province, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Dating Partner Lorraine Moropa School City Varsity, Johannesburg Profession Actor, MC, and presenter Net worth $1-$5 million

Background information

Lunga Mofokeng was born and raised by his parents in Kahlehong, Gauteng province, South Africa. However, he keeps a private life and reveals less information about his family, and there is no report on who Lunga Mofokeng's twin brother or sibling is or if he has one.

But then, he stated that he lost his father when he was young.

What is Lunga Mofokeng's age?

The young star is 26 years old. He was born on 12th July 1996.

He completed high school in Kahlehong in 2015. He later enrolled at the City Varsity at Braamfontein Campus in Johannesburg, where he studied acting for camera and live performance and graduated with a diploma in professional acting.

Career

Lunga started acting in grade 10 but did not find it engaging until he became the runner-up for best performing actor in his school festival. During the event, an agent noticed him and decided to sign him after graduation.

After his graduation in 2015, he got his diploma in professional acting and went for an audition in a theatre company in 2017, where he did his internship. After that, he went for other auditions and landed himself the role of Young Cameo in Ring of Lies.

Afterwards, he played Andile Dikana in season one of The River, which started on 26th January 2018 on 1 Magic before it moved to Mzansi Magic. Andile Dikana was the son of Lindiwe Dlamini Dikana and top cop Zweli Dikana. The character was a gay man and the softest and most vulnerable family member.

Because of his brilliant performance in the show, Lunga Mofokeng got other connections. But then, before his appearance on TV, he had played several roles in the theatre, like JoJo on Space Rocks, Frankie on Kaffirs, and Thapelo on Poetry Versus Sketching. So far, the young actor is known for his distinct roles in movies and TV shows. Some of Lunga Mofokeng's TV shows and movies are:

The River

Ring of Lies - Season 2

Season 2 Salamanders

Who's Next

Selfish Heart

Die Kantoor and Masekana Gill Mungulwa

A Woman's Wrath

Raquel

On the other hand, he has skills as an MC and presenter and loves playing soccer.

Personal life

Mofokeng is reportedly in a relationship with famous actress Lorraine Moropa. She is one of the favourite faces on South African television. Lunga Mofokeng's girlfriend is known for appearing in movies like The Queen, Housekeepers, and Guilt.

They are among the most loved celebrity couples as they showcase their romance with pictures on their social media pages. Nevertheless, the rate of their posts has reduced for some time, making many wonder if they have broken up or are dating privately.

Net worth

Lunga Mofokeng's net worth, according to 44 Bar's website, is between $1 and $5 million, though it is unverified. He has earned this from his career as an actor, MC, and presenter.

Lunga Mofokeng is on the list of young entertainers trying to make a name for themselves in the entertainment world. He has showcased determination and focus from childhood to pursue his passion, which has paid off.

