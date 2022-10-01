Lindo from Imbewu (Anathi Gobeni): age, partner, TV shows, sexuality, profiles

Nowadays, the rate of gay celebrities in the entertainment industry is on the high side, although the hostile judgment society gives to them. Well, Anathi Gobeni, popularly known as Lindo from Imbewu: The Seed, an Etv telenovela, is one of the gay actors proud and comfortable in their sexuality. He is a South African MC, presenter, voice-over artist, writer, dancer, and one of Mzansi's favourite on-screen actors.

Lindo from Imbewu: The Seed is a popular character in the award-winning soapie who portrays a gay man and manager of a bar called Emsamo. Its original actor, Anathi Gobeni, initially appeared in more than twenty theatrical plays in school and is currently one of the celebrated actors in the country. However, although the famous controversial actor has had many fans since his first television appearance, people still question his true gender.

Anathi Gobeni's profile summary and bio

Full name Anathi Gobeni Gender Male Date of birth 18th July 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth EThekwini, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Afrikaan Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 175 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single School Durban University of Technology Profession Actor, presenter, voice-over artist, writer, and dancer

How old is Anathi Gobeni?

Anathi Gobeni's age in 2022 is 33 years. He was born on 18th July 1989. The Imbewu: The Seed's star is from EThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, in South Africa. His family moved to EThekwini in 1995 when he was six years old. However, he keeps the information about his family private.

He had his high school education in his place of origin. During his transition to grade 11, he switched to offering drama since the only history teacher then retired, and this was his childhood passion.

After graduating from high school, Anathi Gobeni was unsure about what to study since his mother wanted him to study Computer Science and his father wanted Accounting. Gobeni graduated in 2015 with a diploma in drama and production studies.

Career

The gay actor started acting during his university days and played lead roles in more than twenty theatre plays in his first year. Some of which are:

The Ugly Man

End Game

Bloodiness

Sky Lights

Imumbo Jumbo

Pula

Toro

At the peak of his acting in school, Anathi Gobeni's sexuality became more open, although he said coming out was tough. He knew he had a thing for boys more than girls from nine years old, though he was not scorned for it from childhood. Since his acting career started thriving, he has been comfortable and thinks anyone who judges homosexuals lacks formal education.

Who plays Lindo on Imbewu?

Famous South African actor Anathi Gobeni plays Lindo, a gay man in Imbewu: The seed. The famous actor got his role when he had an unusual encounter with prominent filmmaker Duma Ndlovu at the grocery store. The creator of Imbewu, Uzalo, Muvhango, and others gave him a chase at the store. Eventually, he noticed it was him and stated that he was interested in Anathi Gobeni, coupled with his exploits at DUT.

At that point, he gave him his email and asked him to audition. After some months, he landed the role of Lindokuhle Maphalala, a gay man, manager, and waiter at a bar called Emsamo in Imbewu: The Seed in 2018.

Anathi Gobeni's TV shows are only recognised in the various seasons of Imbewu: The Seed. However, he acted as an extra in Uhlanga: The Mark in 2012. He also acted and produced theatre plays like:

Behind Closed Minds

Same Differences

Poppy Seeds

Is Lindo from Imbewu a girl?

He is a man but acts as a gay actor. Also, Anathi Gobeni, in real life, is a gay male.

Besides being a proficient actor, Anathi works as an MC, presenter, and writer and dances well. He also worked as a makeup artist for KaNgwane Productions from 2010 to 2011 in filming Uhlanga: The Mark and in 2017 in their featured film Penda. In addition, he was also a freelance makeup artist for Native Rhythms for music video artists.

Personal life

Anathi Gobeni's television and social media images make many people consider him a woman. He walks, talks, dresses, and acts as one. With this, he has many male admirers, but no one has been publicly known as Anathi Gobeni's husband or wife.

How much is Anathi Gobeni's net worth?

Anathi Gobeni's net worth is uncertain, but according to the Savannah News' website, he is the highest-paid supporting cast in Imbewu: The seed television series. Reports reveal he earns R45,000 per month.

The character of Lindo from Imbewu has become one of the notable characters in the telenovela. Though actor Anathi Gobeni barely entered the entertainment industry, he has been trending with this role.

