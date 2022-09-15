Who is Austin Mothapo? Biography, age, wife, education, career, profiles

Austin Mothapo is one of the upcoming young stars in the South African entertainment industry. He is an actor, model, photographer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. The multi-faceted actor is popularly known in the country for his role as Noah in the SABC 1 hit drama series Skeem Saam. He has since been a talent to look out for.

Austin Mothapo's role as Noah in the teen drama series Skeem Saam depicts the troubled young son of Mokagdi Maputla, known for stealing, cheating, and lying to people. The character is one of the notable ones in the soap opera. Though many fans despise his role on television and in real life, Austin Mothapo has acquired not only fame but connections from it.

Austin Mothapo's biography and profile summary

Full name Austin Rethabile Mothapo Gender Male Date of birth 22nd March 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth South Africa Current residence Gauteng province, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Single School Tshwane University of Technology Profession Filmmaker, model, actor, and entrepreneur Net worth $100,000 Social media handles Facebook, Instagram

Austin Mothapo's background information

Born Austin Rethabile Mothapo in South Africa, the actor reveals less information about his early life, parents, and exact place of birth. However, he was born on 22nd March 1998, making Austin Mothapo's age 24 years in 2022.

It is unclear when Austin Mothapo's education began, but he attended the Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, for his tertiary studies. There, he bagged a bachelor's degree in information technology. After graduation, he picked up acting as a career. He now resides in Gauteng province.

Career

Austin Mothapo's career in acting started after he completed his studies, which landed him a role in the popular drama series Skeem Saam. His character as Noah, also known as Mr Dimplez, made him popular among fans. At the same time, he recently got more attention with his alleged death in the TV series.

But then, he has not made any television appearances. Instead, whenever he is off camera, he pursues his career as a photographer, model, and filmmaker.

Austin is also a successful businessman holding a director's position in his company, Violet Cleaning, located at Benoni Rynfield. The brand deals in cleaning carpets, homes, offices, and industrial and commercial buildings. It also provides services for fumigation and building sanitation.

Moreover, he also runs a forex trading company where he mentors people on how to trade foreign currency successfully. In addition, the actor is one of Audi's South Africa brand ambassadors.

Personal life

The famous actor is known to keep a private life. But then, he is known to be a cheater and playboy in his role in Skeem Saam and is speculated to be in a relationship. However, Austin Mothapo's wife or girlfriend is yet to be identified publicly.

Also, the bad boy character is a Christian, and Austin Mothapo's church is Zion Christian Church (ZCC). The famous church also has celebrity members like Mohale Motaung and Tshepo Senatle.

Net worth

According to Savanna News' website, Austin Mothapo has an estimated net worth of $100,000. He has acquired this from his acting, photography, and filmmaking career. In addition, Austin Mothapo's car is a brand new Audi A3 car, among others. His house and the luxurious lifestyle he showcases on his Instagram page portray his net worth.

Austin Mothapo is a fast-rising star in the entertainment industry. His exploits in his diverse careers make him a role model to the young generation. Though he is still young, with focus and dedication, he is walking his way to the top of his career.

