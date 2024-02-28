Peso Pluma's parents: Everything we know about his mom and dad

Family background plays a crucial role in success across various fields. For Mexican musician and singer Pluma, this familial influence has significantly shaped his distinct musical style. As his songs consistently top the Billboard charts, curiosity grows regarding Peso Pluma's parents and their connection to his remarkable career success.

Young Peso Pluma with his father. Photo: @nelssiecarrillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ella Baila Sola singer, Peso Pluma, embarked on a musical journey in his teens, learning the guitar and creating songs inspired by regional Mexican music. While he acknowledges his parents' influence on his musical tastes, he keeps their identities undisclosed, fueling curiosity. Here is what you should know about them.

Peso Pluma's profile summary

Full name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija Nickname Peso Pluma Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7'' (170 cm) Weight 67 kg (148 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Rubí Laija Díaz Father Hassan Kabande Toledo Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $20 million Social media handles Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok

Who are Peso Puma's parents?

Peso Pluma's mom and dad are Rubí Laija Díaz and Hassan Kabande Toledo, respectively. They lead private lives, and not much is disclosed about their marriage.

Fast facts on Peso Pluma. Photo: Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where are Peso Pluma's parents from?

Regarding Peso Pluma's parents' nationality, their birthplaces indicate that they hold Mexican nationality.

Peso Pluma's dad was born in Chiapas, southern Mexico. On the other hand, the musician's mother is Mexican, born in Mexico, with her family originating from Badiraguato, Sinaloa.

What is the ethnicity of Peso Pluma's parents?

Peso Pluma's parents embody a blend of Mexican and Lebanese ethnicities. His mother hails from Sinaloa, Mexico, while his father has Lebanese ancestry, creating a remarkable mix of cultures and ethnic backgrounds within his family.

What do Peso Pluma's parents do for a living?

The profession of Peso Pluma's father and mother remains undisclosed, though there was unverified information that they own hotel chains. Nonetheless, the artist has acknowledged the early influence of music in his life. His father exposed him to Middle Eastern music, contributing to the diversity in his musical style.

His mother instilled a deep appreciation for traditional Mexican music. The musician's culture and ethnic background are evident in the Latin blend found in his music.

Is Peso Pluma Mexican?

Yes, he is Mexican. Peso Pluma's real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. Born on 15 June 1999 in the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, he shares Mexican roots with his parents. He falls under the zodiac sign Gemini and has a mixed ethnicity derived from his Mexican heritage.

Who are Peso Pluma's siblings?

Little is known about the artist's siblings. However, recent photos of Peso Pluma's family suggest they are a sizable unit, but the members' identities remain undisclosed.

Singer Pluma performing on stage during a Uforia concert at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Is Peso Pluma a millionaire?

He is. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Marca, he is worth $20 million.

Frequently asked questions

Many have developed an interest in knowing more about Peso's family. This is partly because he recognises their input in his career success. Here are a few and the best answers to them:

Who is Peso Pluma’s dad? He is Hassan Kabande Toledo.

Who is Peso Pluma’s mom? She is Rubí Laija Díaz.

Where is Peso Pluma's dad from? The Mexican singer's father has Lebanese ancestry and was born in Chiapas.

What do Peso Pluma's parents do for a living? It is uncertain what they do, but there are rumours that they run a chain of hotels.

While limited details are available about Peso Pluma's parents, it is clear their shared love for music significantly influenced him. This influence has shaped his musical inclinations, blending cultural sounds with modernity, leading to chart-topping success. Their support likely fills them with pride for his remarkable achievements in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's biography: Age, children, husband and net worth

As published on Briefly, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's name has emerged in the limelight as the ex-wife of acclaimed American actor Morgan Freeman. Renowned for his Million Dollar Baby and Invictus roles, Freeman boasts a career of over five decades, adorned with numerous accolades.

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw is recognised as the first wife of the renowned American actor Morgan Freeman. Their union lasted for 12 years, sharing two children. Since their divorce, she has deliberately distanced herself from the limelight.

Source: Briefly News