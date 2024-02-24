Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's name has emerged in the limelight as the ex-wife of acclaimed American actor Morgan Freeman. Renowned for his Million Dollar Baby and Invictus roles, Freeman boasts a career spanning over five decades, adorned with numerous accolades. Interestingly, his marital journey includes two marriages, the first with Jeanette.

Who is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw? She is recognised as the first wife of the renowned American actor Morgan Freeman. Their union lasted for 12 years, sharing two children. Since their divorce, she has deliberately distanced herself from the limelight.

Full name Jeanette Adair Bradshaw Gender Female Date of birth 1940s Age 80s (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (167 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Morgan Freeman Children 2

Background information

Jeanette was born in the United States and holds American citizenship. Her ethnicity is African American.

What is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's age?

The celebrity ex-spouse has yet to share information about her date of birth, but many sources believe she was born in the 1940s. This would mean she would be in her 80s as of 2024.

Who is Morgan Freeman's first wife?

Morgan Freeman's first spouse was Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. They privately tied the knot on 22 October 1967 after a five-year relationship. Despite a strong bond, the marriage ended on 18 November 1979. The reasons for their divorce remain undisclosed, with speculations suggesting it was due to infidelity on Freeman's part.

Where is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw now?

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's current whereabouts remain elusive. Following her divorce from the Million Dollar Baby actor, she withdrew from the public eye, making no public appearances since 2015 at her granddaughter's funeral.

She is inactive on social media, making Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's photos scarcely available. While she has been private about her personal life, Morgan Freeman, on the other hand, moved on quickly and married Myrna Colley-Lee in 1984.

What is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, Facts Bio, and Global Stardom, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's net worth is between $1 million and $4 million. But then, her career pursuits and income sources are undisclosed.

In contrast, Morgan Freeman, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's ex-husband, has amassed considerable wealth, with an alleged net worth exceeding $250 million as of 2024. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and The Richest, his substantial fortune is attributed to his extensive career as an actor, director, and narrator, along with earnings from brand endorsements and sponsorships.

Does Morgan Freeman have any biological children?

The actor has biological children. Morgan Freeman's kids include two sons, Alfonso (born in 1959) and Saifoulaye Freeman (born in 1960), and a daughter, Morgana.

Who are Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's children with Morgan Freeman?

During her time with the Invictus actor, Jeanette had one biological child, Morgana. But before marrying Freeman, Jeanette was already a mother to a daughter, Deena Adair, from a previous relationship. Freeman adopted Deena, who occasionally appears in public with her stepfather.

Deena is the mother of E'dena Hines, whom Freeman took under his wing, assuming the role of a grandfather. Speaking about fatherhood, Freeman mentioned:

It took a while for me to become a father. I was busy trying to be an actor, and the two didn't really go together in my youth. Now, I am in my dotage. I am a great-grandfather.

What happened to E'dena Hines?

At 33, E'Dena Hines met a tragic end in August 2015 when her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport, stabbed her severally outside her Washington, New York apartment. Under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Lamar committed the crime, resulting in a 20-year prison sentence.

E'Dena Hines's death caused several controversies, especially after Lamar claimed in court that she had a sexual relationship with Morgan Freeman, alleging it as the motive for the crime.

Hines and Freeman had previously denied such accusations, with Hines stating, "These stories about me and my grandfather are not only untrue, but they are also hurtful to me and my family."

Who is Morgan Freeman's second wife?

Morgan Freeman's second wife, Myrna Colley-Lee, was a successful costume designer. She earned the National Black Theatre Festival Award and the Winona Lee Fletcher Award as a Designer from the Black Theatre Network.

She and the actor married on 16 June 1984. But their marriage lasted 26 years before they separated in December 2007, with the divorce finalised on 15 September 2010. Despite not having children together, she maintained a loving relationship with Morgan Freeman's children and grandchildren.

Since divorcing Morgan Freeman, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw has chosen a low-key life, intentionally keeping a distance from the public eye. While her name occasionally resurfaces, she is primarily remembered for her marriage to the prolific actor.

