Who is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson, Ray Charles' ex-wife?

Few names in the music world have upstaged the rhythm with which Ray Charles Robinson Sr. captivated audiences. While the American singer, songwriter, and pianist was famous for his music, his personal life was equally intriguing, defined by his romance with several women. Nonetheless, he was married twice, and his second marriage to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson lasted longer, spanning more than two decades.

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson, her ex-husband, Ray Charles, and their children. Photo: @ParloteandoRockOficial on Facebook, Tom Briglia/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Despite being a private individual, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson could not escape the spotlight as the second wife of the iconic jazz and blues musician Ray Charles. The couple's marriage endured for over 22 years before concluding in 1977. Here is what you should know about her.

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson's profile summary and bio

Full name Della Beatrice Howard Robinson Nickname Bea Gender Female Year of birth 1929 Age 95 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Ray Charles Children 3 Profession Singer Net worth $15 million

Who is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson?

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson is Ray Charles' second ex-wife. She was born in Los Angeles, California. While her place of birth is the United States, information about her parents and family background remains undisclosed.

Her parents, who were never married, separated shortly after her birth. Raised solely by her mother, she received her education at Richmond, attending until the fourth grade.

How old is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson?

Born in 1929, she is 95 years old as of 2024. She is American, with a mixed ethnicity primarily rooted in African American heritage.

Fast facts about Della Beatrice Howard Robinson, Ray Charles' ex-wife. Photo: @ParloteandoRockOficial on Facebook (modified by author)

What did Della Beatrice Howard do for a living?

Della Beatrice Howard began her career as a gospel singer in Cecil Shaw's church choir. She performed live and on the radio with her church bandmates, securing a recording deal and producing several songs. Her face adorned the covers of their CDs.

Besides her gospel singing career, she dedicated much of her time to raising her children, given her husband's limited availability due to his music career.

How many wives did Ray Charles have?

The music icon had two wives, though he divorced both. Among them is Bella Beatrice Howard.

Who was Ray Charles' first wife?

Ray Charles' first wife was Eileen Williams, a beautician. They married between 31 July 1951 and 1952, but the marriage lasted less than a year, and they had no children.

Interestingly, Ray's second wife, Beatrice, had been married twice before meeting Ray. She has never disclosed much information about the identity of her previous spouses.

How did Ray Charles and Della Beatrice Howard Robinson meet?

Ray Charles first met Della Beatrice in Houston, Texas, in 1954 when she was in her mid-20s and thriving in her music career. Initially meeting in a hotel, Della did not anticipate further encounters, but fate brought them together repeatedly. They started dating and married on 5 April 1955 in an unconventional setting.

How many children did Ray Charles have with Beatrice?

Ray Charles had three children with Della Beatrice Howard Robinson. They are Ray Charles Jr., David, and Robert. Their first child, Ray Jr., was born in May 1955, shortly after the couple's marriage. The subsequent three years saw the arrival of their second and third sons, David and Robert.

Ray Charles at the Santa Cruz Blues Festival at Aptos Village Park, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Besides these, he had children with other women, including Evelyn, Charles Wayne Hendricks, Raenee, Sheila Raye Charles, and Alexandra Bertrand.

What happened to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson?

She filed for divorce from Ray Charles in 1977.

Why did Ray Charles and Beatrice Howard divorce?

The reason behind their divorce had to do with Ray Charles' struggles with drug addiction and involvement in adulterous relationships. Reports indicate that Ray Charles had an affair with ten different women.

Is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson still alive?

She is believed to be alive, with no reports of her death. She has maintained a low profile since her divorce from Ray Charles, so recent pictures of Della Beatrice Howard Robinson are scarce.

Ray Charles, on the other hand, passed away on 10 June 2004 due to complications from liver failure and was laid to rest on 18 June 2004 at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles.

Until his death, his music career recorded a significant success. He won eight honorary doctoral degrees, 17 Grammys, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the President’s Merit Award. The King and Queen of Sweden chose him to receive the Polar Music Award, the country’s most prestigious award.

What is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson's net worth?

According to the News Now Nigeria, Popular Net Worth and Popular Bio's net worth, her estimated net worth is $15 million. This came primarily from her divorce settlement with her former husband, Ray Charles. The late musician had accumulated a substantial net worth of $75 million at the time of his death in 2004, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson shared the most extended union with the renowned musician Ray Charles. Following the conclusion of their marriage, she retreated from the limelight, embracing a quieter lifestyle.

