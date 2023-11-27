Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's neck surgery and facts: Everything to know

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton is a famous musician and instrumentalist who stepped out of her even more famous father's shadows to carve a career in the entertainment industry for herself. For someone who had early access to the rudimentary of music and in her genetics, this artist has had to pay her dues in sheer determination and continuous diligence to achieve her career goals.

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton started her career in music as a child with a passion for music. She had a supportive and music-oriented family to prod her toward her goals; that is what her father, brother, and other family members have been doing for a while. Aside from her entertainment career, she is also a wife and has found a way to balance her professional and personal life.

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's profile and bio

Full name Elizabeth Ashley Wharton Nickname Mahou Shoujo of Gore, Elle Neil Gender Female Date of birth 29 October 1983 Age 40 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Beth Lynn Father Vince Neil Siblings Neil Jason, Skylar Lynnae, Hannah Neil Marital status Married Husband Will Loomis Profession Musician and instrumentalist

Early background

The guitarist was born on 29 October 1983 in the United States of America. Though not much is known about her background, Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's parents married for four years before they filed for divorce.

How old is Elizabeth Ashley Wharton?

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's age is 40. She celebrated her 40th birthday on 29 October 2023.

What does Vince Neil's daughter do?

Elizabeth is a musician. She picked up the bass guitar as her primary instrument at an early age. Modern rock culture heavily influenced her, and her dad played a significant role in her musical journey. Though her parents were divorced, Vince often visited to teach her about music.

After she started playing in random bands for quick money, she quit college at some point. Eventually, her father's fame played a role because people knew her as Vince Neil's daughter.

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's band

After being established as a musician, she served as a bassist for Loomis & the Lust, an independent California pop-rock band. She has contributed to Loomis & the Lust's discography, releasing EPs like Natasha and Space Camp. The band has been recognised for its energetic sound, blending classic pop and rock elements.

Personal life

Elizabeth married Will Loomis in October 2014, and they celebrated the occasion with a grand ceremony in Santa Barbara. The couple are passionate about music and co-founded an independent pop-rock band, Loomis & the Lust.

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's neck surgery

Elizabeth has not had a neck surgery. The closest thing to a mishap she has had with her neck was using her nail polish to make a red necklace drawing to match her outfit for an event.

But then, she is commonly mistaken for an older namesake who suffered from cystic fibrosis when she clocked four. She underwent surgery to treat it, but she developed a lung infection afterwards. She battled with the recurring infection throughout her life and passed away in 1997.

Who is Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's mother?

Her mother is Beth Lynn. Not much is known about her except that she became a single mother a few years after Elizabeth's birth.

Elizabeth's father is Vince Neil. As a famous singer, he is the lead vocalist of heavy metal band Mötley Crüe. He led the band from 1981, when it was formed, until 1992, when he left the group, though he reunited with them in 1996.

Vincent Neil Wharton married Sharise Ruddell, a fashion model and mud wrestler, after parting ways with Beth in 1987. But the second marriage lasted only about six years and ended in 1993.

Her father also married Heidi Mark between 28 May 2000 and 29 August 2001 before he eventually settled with Lia Gherardini. The duo have been together since 9 January 2005.

Does Vince Neil have any kids?

Besides Elizabeth Ashley Wharton, he has two other children, Skylar Lynnae and Neil Jason. Skylar was born on 26 March 1991 but died on 15 August 1995, and Neil was born on 3 October 1978.

What did Vince Neil's daughter pass away from?

Vince Neil's second daughter, Skylar Lynnae Neil, passed away from cancer at the age of four on 15 August 1995. The father established the Skyler Neil Memorial Fund in her memory to raise awareness and prevent illnesses in children.

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton's net worth

Elizabeth's net worth is estimated at $200,000, thanks to her achievements in the music industry. However, her father's net value, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is estimated at $50 million.

This is primarily from his successful music career with Mötley Crüe and other ventures, such as opening a tattoo parlour, founding a winemaking venture, and launching his tequila brand.

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton is now renowned for her music as she is known as the daughter of famous musician Vince Neil. Although the latter separated from her mother as a toddler, he played a significant part in her sojourn into music.

