What happened to DJ Sumbody's wife or girlfriend, Tlotlo Sefoka?

News of Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody's death, shook the entertainment industry in 2022. Family, friends, and fans could not fathom how a well-loved person like the artist could have been killed gruesomely. But in all these, DJ Sumbody's wife, sometimes addressed as his girlfriend, has been the most disorientated since the death of the South African superstar.

Late DJ Sumbody during the Celeb City boxing match between rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest and actor and musician NaakMusiQ at Sun City Superbowl. Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rumours have been flying around about how DJ Sumbody's wife has not been adequately cared for by her in-laws. Some of this gossip suggested that she was chased out of the luxurious mansion she shared with her late husband.

DJ Sumbody's profile and bio summary

Real name Oupa John Sefoka Nickname DJ Sumbody Gender Male Date of birth 9 June Zodiac sign Gemini Date of death 20 November 2022 Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Residence at death Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Shoe size 8 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Violet Sefoka Siblings Thandiwe Sefoka Relationship status Married Partner Tlotlisang “Tlotlo” Moloi School Sunnyside Primary School, Bokgoni Technical High School College/University Tshwane University of Technology Profession Entrepreneur, disk jockey, musician, social media influencer Social media Instagram

DJ Sumbody's background information

The late DJ was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on 9 June, but his birth year is unknown. Some news outlets suggested that he was born between the late 70s and early 80s, putting him in his 40s. He attended Sunnyside Primary School and Bokgoni Technical High School before seeking higher education at the Tshwane University of Technology.

He reportedly had a rough childhood financially, though some claim that his parents were not doing badly. His determination to succeed was unrivalled as he worked his way up from being a disc jockey at parties to becoming one of the biggest names in South Africa's entertainment industry.

Career

DJ Sumbody had been interested in music since high school and was known to buy vinyl projects of famous artists at the time. He started working as a DJ at parties, renting out some of his equipment to fun joints when he did not have a gig. At some point, he was also an on-air personality; he volunteered at the Tshwane Mashaedi FM as a presenter and producer on a show known as Engage.

He released several mixing projects, including Larger Than House volumes one and two. He also worked with some of the biggest names in the South African music industry, including Busiswa, Cassper Nyovest, and Zakes Bantwini. One of his career peaks was when his hit single, Monate Mpolaye, got millions of YouTube views and was three-time platinum.

Late DJ Sumbody during the 3rd DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The late DJ founded a record label, Sumsound Productions, and artists like Madam MC, The Lowkeys, and Snow Deep signed to the project.

Aside from his success in the entertainment industry, John Sefoka heavily invested in the hospitality business and co-owned the Ayepyep Lifestyle brand with his business partner and long-term friend, Kagiso Setsetse. He allegedly had a foot in the transportation industry with Jamoloto & Son Transportation service.

Death

On 20 November 2022, the South African media buzzed with news of DJ Sumbody's death. The family subsequently confirmed it, though they did not give detailed information about the events surrounding his death since an investigation was ongoing.

But was DJ Sumbody shot? As published on Timeslive's website, the celebrity DJ was shot multiple times in his car alongside one of his bodyguards.

Was DJ Sumbody married?

It is unknown whether DJ Sumbody married because he kept his love life away from the media but hinted at who his sweetheart was in some Instagram posts. Tlotlisang "Tlotlo" Moloi was found to be the one.

DJ Sumbody's baby mama

Contrary to what some people think, neither Tlotlisang nor anyone is known as the late DJ's baby mama. Until the passing of the superstar, he often only referred to Tlotlo as his girlfriend in some quarters.

Considering the circumstances surrounding his love life, calling Tlotlo DJ Sumbody's wife is challenging. But she wrote a touching speech at his funeral, which the deceased sister, Thandiwe Sefoka, read.

Does DJ Sumbody have a child?

There is no news of any of DJ Sumbody's children. This is partly because he kept his love life affairs private.

What happened to Tlotlo?

Tlotlo's in-laws have reportedly denied her access to most of her late partner's property. She had lived with the disc jockey at his luxurious mansion in Copperleaf Golf Estate, Centurion, Gauteng.

DJ Sumbody's mother at Lewende Woord Church in Centurion, South Africa. Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

She was reportedly told to vacate the apartment so the family could do some cleaning but was never allowed back in afterwards. Violet Sefoka, DJ Sumbody's mother, is said to be in charge of the real estate he left behind, and all fingers point at her as the one stopping Tlotlo Sefoka from retaining her residency at the house.

While some people claim that she has been in a financial mess since her partner's death, Tlotlo said:

I want you guys to know that I'm OK. I'm safe. I'm taken care of. I'm not struggling, guys, please. I would never struggle.

Tlotlo has since moved on with her life since her partner's death. Although she is hardly regarded as DJ Sumbody's wife, all indications show she was closest to the South African entertainment enigma during his lifetime.

READ ALSO: Who is Annie Potts' spouse? Age, children, relationships, profiles, net worth

As published on Briefly.co.za, renowned actress Annie Potts nearly gave up on marriage after three unsuccessful attempts that ended in divorce before she met James Hayman.

Who is James Hayman? He is known for his exceptional production work on acclaimed shows like Judging Amy and NCIS: New Orleans and has garnered multiple Emmy Award nominations.

Source: Briefly News