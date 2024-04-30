Nonhle Thema is said to be planning her big comeback to the entertainment industry

The former it girl has been out of the spotlight since her famous Twitter rant, but plans to do things right this time around

Mzansi has not forgotten her old self, but hopes that she has finally changed for the better and welcomed her back with open arms

Nonhle Thema plans to make a comeback to the entertainment industry. Images: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

It's reported that Nonhle Thema is hoping to make a return to the entertainment industry. The born-again media personality has taken up a number of hosting gigs and seems to be heading in the right direction with God steering the wheel.

Nonhle Thema makes industry comeback

Nonhle Thema is said to have a plan for her comeback to the entertainment industry.

According to ZiMoja, the actress/ entrepreneur is far from who she used to be in her younger days, declaring that instead of letting her ego lead the way, God is now in control of her path and destiny.

After taking the backseat for several years, Nonhle slowly returned to the industry and is now booked and busy as an event host and a life coach.

The former Dark and Lovely global ambassador recently hosted an event to announce the brand's new ambassador, Wendy Gumede.

Her famous Twitter (X) rant cost her several endorsements, including her deal with the hair care brand.

Briefly News reported on Nonhle speaking about her viral meltdown and how she picked up the pieces.

Mzansi reacts to Nonhle's comeback

Netizens are happy for Nonhle and wish her well on her return to the industry:

RubuThulisa was happy for Nonhle:

"God of restoration, I am so happy for her. Man, God is good.:

Asa_Sigoxo showed love to Nonhle:

"She’ll always be beautiful, please."

AmiGirl2090364 said:

"We all learn, welcome back, girl."

SidimaMM wrote:

"Bring back the original it girl!"

Source: Briefly News