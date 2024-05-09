Harriet Manamela announced that she is recovering from her surgery, which kept her from shooting

The Skeem Saam actress, who plays the role of Meikie Maputla, received a temporary replacement as she recovered from her hip surgery

Fans cheered and showed love to Harriet, wishing her a full recovery and return to their screens

Harriet Manamela revealed she is recovering from surgery after temporarily leaving 'Skeem Saam'. Images: harrietmanamela

Skeem Saam actress, Harriet Manamela, revealed that she's recovering from her surgery after being temporarily replaced from the show. The actress also thanked her supporters for their words and prayers.

Harriet Manamela shares update after surgery

Harriet Manamela has been off of our screens for months now and recently shared a "proof of life" update on how she has been doing.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, popularly known for her role as Meikie Maputla on Skeem Saam, revealed that she had to undergo hip replacement surgery at the beginning of 2024.

Thanking her fans and family for their supporters, Mme Manamela revealed that she has recovered. Moreover, the actress also praised Florence Masebe for taking on her role while she was away.

Harriet ended by extending heartfelt condolences to Mpho Sebeng's family after the actor tragically lost his life in a car accident:

"To Mpho Sebeng's family, tears are falling, and hearts are bleeding. May you eventually gather strength and find healing. Condolences."

Mzansi shows love to Harriet Manamela

Netizens showed love to Harriet and wished her a full recovery:

Asa_Sigoxo said:

"That’s great, I wasn’t ready to see another face as her replacement."

savenoho was relieved:

"That's beautiful. Hoping for a speedy recovery."

The_A_Wagon rejoiced:

"That is good news!"

South African actor, Clement Maosa showed love to Harriet:

"We love you, Ma!"

Mzansi actress, Florence Masebe posted:

"My heart just smiled. I am so happy to see you back to your strength."

Local actor, Cornet Mamabolo showed love to Harriet:

"Mma rena."

