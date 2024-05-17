The Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, assured businesses in KZN that loadshedding is not a tool used for politics

He was replying to concerns raised by the business sector that loadshedding could return after the 29th of May

South Africans reputed what he said and were certain that loadshedding would return in full force after the elections

JOHANNESBURG—The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, responded to businesses' fears that loadshedding would return and wreak havoc on them.

Ramokgopa refutes fears that loadshedding is politicised

According to SABC News, Ramokgopa recently addressed a business meeting held in KwaZulu-Natal. He said that if the African National Congress-led government wanted to win elections, it would have ensured that there was no load shedding, as loadshedding severely negatively impacts the economy. He said designing loadshedding only to remove it before the election was illogical.

Ramkgopa also commented on approving the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill, which he said will facilitate much-needed power generation. He remarked that the Bill would create an environment where Eskom is no longer a monopoly in generating electricity.

South Africans do not believe Ramkokgopa

Netizens on Facebook were not convinced by what Ramokgopa said.

Katleho James said:

"We all know that loadshedding shall be with us after elections. Eskom promised lower stages of loadshedding. We all know Stage six is imminent after burning so much diesel to keep the lights on."

Francois Erasmus said:

"They are burning the whole diesel budget to keep the lights on. When the election is over, it's back to darkness."

Kerry Withers asked:

"How can you dispute something when every day of your lives you have loadshedding?"

BK RSA said:

"He is lying. We are not stupid."

Floris Kotze said:

"He is like the rest of the ANC, EFF and MK criminals. Lying, stealing and other crimes. Even in their sleep, they are doing criminal acts."

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was involved in a car accident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramokgopa was involved in a car accident while travelling between two provinces.

He was travelling from the North West to Gauteng when his car collided with another car. He was not hospitalised.

