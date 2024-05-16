The Minister of Police Bheki Cele unveiled a temporary police station in Makaza in the Western Cape

The department allegedly spent R23 million in erecting the structures, and South Africans were stunned

Many accused the government of overspending on the project, and some accused them of looting through it

MAKHAZA, CAPE TOWN – The residents of South Africa had a lot of questions after the Minister of Police unveiled a temporary police station in Makhaza, Cape Town.

Temporary police station allegedly cost millions

According to Eyewitness News, the police station is located in Khayelitsha. It allegedly cost the government R23 million and has access to 26 vehicles. During the station's launch, the minister, Cele, encouraged the police officers who will be deployed there to serve the community with dignity.

The @SAPoliceService posted the police station. View the station here:

Mzansi raises eyebrows

South Africans, though, were not convinced that the facility was worth R23 million.

Pinky Sithole said:

"Temporary structure that costs R23 million. Comrades feasted here."

Siphesigle Mnisi said:

"R23 million for a temporary structure, and y'all wonder why there is so much public outrage regarding the R300 billion NHI bill being signed."

Ceteris Paribus said:

"Hey, SIU. Please don't let this slide. This smells of huge corruption."

The Inevitable Revolution said:

"Corruption in this country has been normalised."

Zamo KaMzilikaziKhumalo asked:

"Why waste so much money to build a shack instead of a proper structure?"

Motsamai Mokoena said:

"The ANC wants to finish us before they get removed on the 29th of May."

Honourable Member said:

"R23 million for temporary structures. And some people still want to vote for these looters."

