President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law

This means that as of 15 May, healthcare has become affordable for poorer people across the country

South Africans once more voiced out fierce opposition to the Act as many believed it would be Ramaphosa's downfall

Ramaphosa signs bill

Ramaphosa's X page, @CyrilRamaphosa, streamed the event. In the video, Ramaphosa is shown signing the Bil lwhich is now an Act. The NHI is a system designed to pool funds to ensure health services are available to all South Africans.

Fierce opposition to the NHI

There has been much opposition to the signing of the Bil into law. A medical student slammed the NHI Act as a recipe for disaster. Nonhlanhla Siwela posted a TikTok video in which she discussed why she did not agree with the Act. She said that nationalising the healthcare system would fail, and she added that countries that tried this were unsuccessful.

Politicians and the business sector fiercely opposed the bill, a and the Democratic Alliance said it was prepared to challenge the NHI in the Constitutional Court. BOSA's Mmusi Maimane also said the party is considering taking legal action. View the video here:

Netizens frown on the signing of NHI

South Africans, by and large, were disappointed.

PrepareToMeetGod said:

"You know very well that you are running out of money because of mismanagement and corrupt governance. You even want to stop paying overtime for doctors on call ande clinics don't even have money for basic things."

Stef-KoolAid-Allergy said:

"Loot freely loading."

Geesus REturns said:

"Biggest electioneering strategy I have every seen. With Zuma it was free education. Now it's free healthcare. Too bad the ANC can't run anything without looting."

The Last Stretch said:

"The ANC's main motivation for the NHI is clear: They want to tax South Africans blind to create a R1 trillion fund to loot."

Not yet uhuru said:

"Anything you touch doesn't work. I can bet it will be the case with this NHI."

