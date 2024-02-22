South Africans were up in arms after a Johannesburg woman explained how much tax it would cost to foot the National Health Insurance bill

The woman explained that employed people would have to pay R1 500 in tax for the government to afford the NHI

South Africans are debating the amount; some believe that it's cheaper than what they pay for medical aid

A TikTokker from Johannesburg discussed the NHI with netizens, some of whom debated with her. Images: @eleganceandequity/TikTok and Nattrass/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Tiktokker sparked debate after breaking down how much people would have to pay in taxes to foot the cost of National Health Insurance. Some were fine with paying the amount she revealed, while others were in an uproar.

Woman posts TikTok video of NHI Bill

@eleganceandequity posted a video of herself explaining the National Health Insurance and how much it may cost the country. Quoting from an opinion piece published on BusinessTech, the woman expresses her shock at how employed people will have to pay R1 500 for the NHI for free healthcare.

She cited the article and said the NHI would pay over R200 billion annually. She then slammed the public sector and said there is no clear plan on how the NHi will be regulated, doubting that the NHI would improve the country's health system. In his budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed that the government has set aside R1.4 billion for the NHI. Watch the video here:

Some netizens wouldn't mind the tax

Netizens were on two sides of the fence. Some believed this was cheaper than they already paid for medical aid.

jeffyourguy said:

"I'll take that over my current medical aid cost. It could be cheaper then."

Shaun Mathura added:

"That's fine. I'm paying R10K a month for medical aid. I will be saving R8500 per month."

Turukmaktor001 added:

"R1500 is nothing if you're already paying for medical aid."

Others disagreed with the system

Kirsty_714 wrote:

"This works in countries like Australia where the unemployment rate is low."

Ichrunchnumberz asked:

"How will they run the fund if they are systematically excluding doctors?"

Mitsie asked:

"What if my salary is only R850 per month?"

Enoch Godongwana discusses possible Basic Income Grant for unemployed

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that finance minister Enoch Godongwana revealed that citizens would pay more tax if a basic income grant were to be implemented.

Godongwana spoke during his 2023/24 budget speech and many in South Africa were unimpressed. They said they did not appreciate paying more taxes when the government failed the people.

Source: Briefly News