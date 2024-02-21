Two customers went to one restaurant in Cape Town and had a meal worth R480 but tipped their waiter R5

A duo took to TikTok to share their experience at one of the restaurants in Cape Town.

In the video uploaded by @qiqqa16, one person says they tipped a waiter R5, but he refused. The person continued to say that the bill was R480, but they had nothing to give the waiter except the R5.

The duo felt like the person serving them was acting weird for returning the coins, and they continued to say that tipping a waiter is not something one is obligated to do.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were unhappy with the customers

The video garnered over 300K views, with many online users expressing disappointment towards the customers.

@michellecampher25 asked:

"Did you post on TikTok for the public to pay attention to you?"

@mamndaweni felt angry:

"Insulting and undermining people then coming here on social media to post. We'll take this to Twitter, people will swear at you till January comes nx."

Sunshine was unhappy:

"It's an insult."

@Carlynn Andrews shared:

"10% Tip is standard, it's 2024, why visit fancy restaurants if you cannot even provide a minimum required tip. That's just my 2 cents."

@i am Yamkelaphungula said they would have done the same:

"I’m a waiter I’d also give you back your 5 rand Dali."

@Iktylmkmwyec said:

"You’re wrong. R5? That’s nothing."

Mzansi drilled a man who tipped R15 on a R555 bill

In another story, Briefly News reported about a guy who tipped R15 on a R555 bill.

Twitter user Umshayi Wempama shared a picture of his bill after devouring one of his favourite meals, prawns. Our guy never expected to be grilled after sharing a moment he thought was spectacular. Mzansi was shaken by how little he tipped.

