A South African man sparked a heated discussion surrounding waiters’ wages and tips after he made it known that a R5 tip is just not okay!

One man is fuming that some people tip waiters R5, and it sparked a debate. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Some waiters’ livelihoods depend on the tips they get, and unfortunately, no matter how good their service is, it is up to the patron to decide what tip is given.

Man sparks heated discussion on waiters’ wages

In a powerful Twitter post, user @gentlebjgiant raised a critical question about the wages of some waiters, stating, "Are you aware that some waiters don’t get salaries but live on tips? R5 is an insult as far as I’m concerned."

This straightforward statement triggered a cascade of responses from Mzansi netizens, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by those in the service industry.

See post below:

Mzansi discusses the pressing issue

The Tweet, which quickly gained traction, became a focal point for Mzansi's online community to express their opinions on the often overlooked issue of waiter wages. While many agreed R5 is unjust and insufficient for individuals working hard in the service sector, they also highlighted that their choice to work a job with no salary is not their issue.

Read some of the comments:

@pisces000001 said:

“Why did they hire them? Why is it compulsory to tip? Why must I pay for the food and a person I did not hire? I honestly struggle with this situation. I need someone to make it make sense to me.”

@Muluba_princess suggested:

“Tips aside, those waiters need to report their employers for not paying them their minimum wage.”

@SeditiIpeleng did not understand:

“So to you, it makes sense that you wake up and go to work for free and demand a salary from people who did not hire you?”

@karabo_dion said:

“The employer is insulting the employee, not the customer.”

