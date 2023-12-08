The soapie Nikiwe was cancelled not just due to low ratings but also because of alleged mismanagement of funds

A post online highlighted that while low ratings were a factor, the main reason for the cancellation was the misuse of funds

Social media users expressed their discontent, with some calling on e.tv to take responsibility for the job losses caused by the cancellation

More details about why the new soapie Nikiwe was cancelled have emerged. According to a post on social media, there is more to the issue than just low ratings.

‘Nikiwe’ was allegedly cancelled due to money mismanagement. Image: @modlimakhoba and @official_israelmatseke

Source: Instagram

Nikiwe production team allegedly misused the money

Fans have been concerned about why the popular show Nikiwe was being canned. e.TV issued a statement announcing the news and also revealing that the show was not performing as expected.

It turns out low ratings were not the only cause of the decision to end the show. According to a post shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his page, Nikiwe was canned because of mismanagement of funds. The post noted that a lady in the production team was at the centre of the scandal. Part of the tweet read:

"Yes, Nikiwe had rating issues, but the main reason for cancellation is money. Someone or some people in the production allegedly misused funds.

"Through the info I got from multiple sources, it’s alleged PAP owners Thomas and Lungi were unaware of the mismanagement of funds. One lady is accused of being at the centre of the mess and she is not an employee of PAP but was allegedly brought in by the channel."

Nikiwe viewers weigh in on money mismanagement reports

As expected, social media users shared their thoughts on the news.

@LadyTee_Maimane commented:

"@etv must take responsibility & fund the show as their person is responsible for this. The loss of jobs & moreover, they make it seem it's the producers' fault. It's disgusting "

@londy_shange wrote:

"The decision to cancel the production because of negligence by the channel and not the production company is hypocritical. Why not fire the said employee instead of jeopardizing the entire production?"

Zolisa Xaluva fired from eTV’s Smoke and Mirrors as Ceasar

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it has been reported that one of South Africa's favourite actors, the multi-lingual Zolisa Xaluva, has been sacked by a popular eTV show, Smoke & Mirrors.

News of his expulsion from the popular show where he plays a dirty business top shot was announced by entertainment commentator @PhilMphela on the X app, formerly Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News